Sky Peru Inaugurates Arequipa-Cusco Route

This is the first interregional route for Sky Peru. The low cost airline plans to open more routes in the coming months.

You will now be able to fly between Arequipa and Cusco with Sky Peru at a price that is around 20% lower than the airline’s competitor (LATAM), according to Sky Peru’s commercial manager Fran Chaparro.

Gestion reports that the inaugural flight from Cusco to Arequipa took place Monday, January 6. The airline will fly from Cusco to Arequipa on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights from Arequipa to Cusco will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Prices for the fights from Cusco start at US $22, and US $24 from Arequipa to Cusco. These prices correspond to the airline’s Zero Rate, which allows passengers to take one personal bag or backpack that measures 25 x 35 x 45 cm and weighs up to 20 kg (45lb).

Sky Peru is aiming to capture 25% of the total amount of travelers that take this route, which is equivalent to 4,000 passengers per month.

The airline will inaugurate new interregional routes in February to Juliaca and Puerto Maldonado.

Source: Gestion

Cover photo: tnews.com.pe