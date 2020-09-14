Live Master Class: How to Use Peruvian Ingredients in Sourdough Bread

What is sourdough? What are the best Peruvian ingredients for breadmaking? Join our Live Master Class with expert baker Francisco Abanto to learn this and more!

Are you a baking enthusiast wanting to elevate your skills, or a beginner looking for the best advice on breadmaking? Join our live class to learn about the art of sourdough and the Peruvian ingredients you should use in your breads.

*This class will be conducted in English.

*This is a non-baking class. You will learn about the various steps to making sourdough bread and what the best ingredients are to use when baking at home!

Register here:

Submit!

USD $20.00

Friday, September 18

Once you register you’ll receive an email with payment link.

5pm Peru time

6 pm EST · 4pm MT · 3pm PST

You will receive a ZOOM invite once payment is received.

Meet your instructor

Francisco Abanto is a graduate of Peru’s National Agrarian University in Lima and founder of Masa Salvaje, an artisan bakery project based in Lima, Peru. Francisco has led breadmaking workshops in person and online for the past three years. Masa Salvaje sells baked goods and also works with rural communities of farmers, preserving indigenous crops and providing market access and fair prices for their crops.

What will you learn in the class?

✔ What is sourdough? What makes sourdough one of the most nutritious breads

✔ Introduction to the health benefits of using Andean grains (quinoa, kiwicha, tarwi), purple corn, Peruvian cacao, native tubers and spices

✔ A special PDF with recipes for breads with Peruvian ingredients

✔ A demonstration of how dough is handled

✔ Learn about food security and fair wages for Andean farmers: the case of Santa Isabel de Caype in Abancay, Peru️

✔ Have your questions answered by an expert!





Register here:

Submit!

USD $20.00

Once you register you’ll receive an email with payment link.

Friday, September 18

5pm Peru time

6 pm EST · 4pm MT · 3pm PST





All photos: Masa Salvaje