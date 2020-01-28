How To Make a Pisco Sour (Video)

A step-by-step video showing you how to make a pisco sour, the classic and quintessential cocktail of Peru.

Composed of pisco, lemon, simple syrup, egg white, and a touch of bitters, the list of ingredients for a pisco sour may seem short but there’s more to preparing Peru’s iconic cocktail than meets the eye. The ingredients and their portions are key, but so is the method and the tools—and the touch of the one doing the mixing.

The popular drink is a must-try for tourists visiting Peru which is why it is listed on nearly every restaurant, bar and cafe menu. Unfortunately, not all establishments take care to use quality ingredients to do the historic cocktail justice. In fact, many will associate their first experience with pisco sours as ending up in a hangover nightmare due to poor proportioning (often too much sugar) or low quality pisco.

If you’re looking to dabble in the world of pisco in an educated way, try any of the various locations of Museo del Pisco, sprinkled throughout Peru. As well, numerous establishments in Lima mix up top quality pisco sours, such as Isolina and Country Club Lima Hotel.

Once you’ve gotten a taste of the frothy drink, made by a professional, give it a try yourself. Follow these steps for preparing a classic pisco sour. You’ll be surprised at just how easy it is to impress your friends and family with this cocktail recipe in your mixology repertoire.

How to make a pisco sour:

Let us know how this recipe goes over at your next get together! For additional pisco sour-making tips from a local pisco aficionado, click here.