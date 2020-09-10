Video: Striking Aerial Views of Three Huacas in Lima, Peru

Watch this video for amazing views of three important huacas, or ancient pre-Hispanic sacred sites, in the region of Lima, Peru.
A recent project by Englishman David Mansell-Moullin for Harvard University in the U.S. shows the wonders of huacas, or pre-Hispanic sacred sites dotted around Lima. These sites served as religious centers, and in some cases as burial sites.
The video was created using a drone and features three huacas: El Paraíso, Mateo Salado and Pachacamac. El Paraíso is located in San Martin de Porres district in Lima city. It’s estimated to be 4200 years old. Mateo Salado is located in the Lima’s city center and is known for its 5 pyramid structure. Pachacamac, located in Lurín south of Lima, is one of the most emblematic huacas and is more that 1800 years old.
Moullin stated, ” Study the past,if you want to define the future and,in the case of Lima, the huacas are a key element to understand it and protect it.”
Watch the video below:
Cover photo: David Mansell Moullin on YouTube
This article has been updated from its original publication on May 6, 2016.
