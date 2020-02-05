Home The latest news about Peru Nazca Alternative: Discover the Ancient Geoglyphs of Palpa, Ica
Nazca Alternative: Discover the Ancient Geoglyphs of Palpa, Ica

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
palpa geoglyphs orca
Move over, Nazca lines. The Palpa geoglyphs are the lesser known lines in the desert of Ica, which is just one reason why you should visit.

Located about 14 kilometers north of Nazca, the geoglyphs of Palpa recently received a facelift. The Ministry of Culture presented the newly renovated touristic circuit created in Palpa, Ica, which will allow visitors to see the awe-inspiring geoglyphs.

Improvements were overlooked by the Ministry’s Nazca-Palpa management sector, and included: cleaning the area, enhancement and conservation of the geoglyphs. The creation of additional activities around the geoglyphs will help promote the area and benefit the local population.

The geoglyphs of Palpa

Three are the main geoglyph groups that you’ll find in Palpa. The first, the “Orca”, is a representation of what is believed to have been the most important mythical creature for the Nazca and Paracas cultures.

The orca figure is typically portrayed with human attributes. The orca geoglyph in Palpa has a human arm carrying a trophy above its head. You can also see a fish in the mouth and human heads inside its body. The geoglyph is 65 meters wide and height of 25 meters.

Second, the “Shaman and allies”, shows a shaman-like character believed to have supernatural attributes surrounded by a whale, monkey and other animals attributed to fertility and water.

In the third group of the Palpa geoglyphs, the “desert animals”, you will see figures of an owl, two camelids, a feline and other anthropomorphic figures. This group occupies a width of 165 meters, and height of 20 meters.

Source: Andina

Photos: Andina

