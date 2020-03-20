Take a gastronomic tour through the Imperial City. These are the 10 best restaurants in Cusco, Peru.

The best way to up your travel experience? By delving into the flavors and ingredients that keep a destination thriving. Take a look at the 10 best restaurants in Cusco according to travel site Denomades. You’ll want to make room in your itinerary (and stomach) to visit each one.

1. Museo del Pisco

As one could guess from the name, this is the place to go for pisco. Museo del Pisco (Pisco Museum) offers a selection of hundreds of pisco varieties. Clients can taste pisco infused with ginger, aji peppers, purple corn and more. Don’t forget to try your hand at fixing up your own pisco sour behind the bar.

As for the food, the salty muchame (dried fish tossed in vinegar and served with crackers, avocado and tomato) makes for a tasty bar snack packed with tradition. Locations of Museo del Pisco can also be found in Lima and Arequipa.

Address: Santa Catalina Ancha 398

2. El Mariscal

How fresh is the fish at El Mariscal? Dishes like ceviche use freshly caught fish delivered from Lima that same day. The quality of ingredients makes this seafood spot one of the best restaurants in Cusco.

In this intimate setting, guests can watch their seafood plates be prepared at the bar near the entrance. Go with a friend and sample a few dishes, including the house favorite, pulpo a la parilla (grilled octopus).

Address: Jr. Retamas 5H

3. Granja Heidi

Twenty years ago, a German farmer arrived to Cusco and opened Granja Heidi to highlight natural ingredients from his ranch. Along with his wife, Karl-Heinz continues to serve up a fusion of French and German cuisine with a touch of Peruvian ingredients.

Though some of the best cuts of meat can be had here (such as the seco de cordero lamb dish), the restaurant caters to a vegan and vegetarian crowd as well. For an affordable three-course meal, swing by from 11:30am-3:30pm for the daily menu.

Address: Cuesta de San Blas 525

4. Green Point

From chifa plates to ceviche, this vegan spot specializes in plant-based versions of popular Peruvian dishes. The best part? Flavor, texture and defining essence are not sacrificed. If you’re wondering how they do it, sign up for one of their cooking and nutrition courses.

First-timers should try the causa, based on the traditional Peruvian dish of soft potato typically layered with mayonnaise and chicken or tuna. At Green Point, guests are treated to a native potato mash, avocado mayo, and mixed vegetables. The cherry on top is the side serving of grilled mushrooms in anticucho sauce.

Address: Carmen Bajo 235

5. Chakruna Burguers

This places serves one of the best burgers in Cusco yet manages to keep prices affordable for travelers. Whether the burger is beef, lentil or garbanzo-based, you can’t go wrong here. The name derives from the Quechua word chacruna, meaning “to mix.”

This family-owned joint also prides itself on the use of native potatoes, served with a variety of sauces.

Address: 699 Plazoleta San Blas

6. Las Frescas

This place was the first self-serve salad bar in Cusco. Hungry and health-conscious clients can prepare their own salads and wraps. Desserts and all-natural juices are also available.

A menu of pre-set bowls is also available, including smoothie bowls and filling options like the Pesto Bowl (quinoa, chicken, Parmesan cheese and pesto).

Address: Saphy 478

7. Nuna Raymi

Tourists with an adventurous taste will often leave Peru having tried anticuchos made of cow’s heart. At Nuna Raymi, the succulent alpaca version is not to be missed. All in all, the menu offers typical Peruvian food prepared with a creative touch.

In this well-lit, relaxed atmosphere, organic and local ingredients take center stage. At the end of your meal, an emoliente cart makes its way around the tables to offer the traditional herbal drink to aid in digestion.

Address: Triunfo 356

8. Museo del Café

Open all day, this is where coffee lovers can sample the best coffee in Cusco. The atmosphere is at once elegant and cozy, and the service superb. From the second floor balconies, guests have a view of the Plaza de Armas.

Breakfast is on point here, offering classics like eggs, bacon, crepes and sandwiches. If you visit in the evening, indulge in a Chilcano de Cafe (pisco, lemon and coffee) from the Happy Hour menu and enjoy the live music.

Address: Espaderos 136

9. Ciccliona

Italian and Peruvian cuisine come together at this elegant tapas bar. Great service, delicious wine and crave-worthy dishes—if you’re going to have one special night out in Cusco, spend it here. Many locals consider this one of (if not the) best restaurants in Cusco.

Tapas like the scallops and hummus, but this place is more than just small plates. The risottos are creamy and decadent, available in seafood and mushroom versions. The pastas are fresh and even visually stunning in some cases (such as the squid ink spaghetti noodles with shrimp).

Address: Triunfo 393

10. La Rabona

Because sometimes we crave something simple, fast and reliable. Large portions full of organic ingredients and budget-friendly prices can all be found at this sandwich joint. Paninis like Caprese and Hummus (with cherry tomatoes, sprouts and avocado) always hit the spot.

If you come for breakfast, make sure to stop back in the afternoon for dessert. Surprisingly enough, it’s one of the best restaurants in Cusco for chocolate cake.

Address: Herrajes 146

Cover photo: Nick Jewell/Flickr

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on February 25, 2019.