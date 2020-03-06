Visit Lobitos, Piura for Surfing, Relaxation and Expansive Sandy Beaches

Are you looking for quiet sandy beaches and spectacular surfing? Lobitos—located in northern Peru—is just the place for you.

Even if you don’t (yet) consider yourself a surfer, you can still enjoy a stay in Lobitos, a quiet beach town in Talara (Piura) of northern Peru.

Here are some reasons why Lobitos is worth a visit if you head to the northern coast of Peru.

Lobitos has some of the best waves in Peru

Photo: Scott Montgomery

There are two great places to surf within walking distance of the town. They are full of waves of different types and different sizes.

As one blogger put it: “My time spent in this sleepy ghost town proved to be one of my most unique surf adventures of my life as quite frankly, there is no other surf destination like Lobitos on the face of the planet. Here you will discover a string of left-hand pointed breaks all housed in one of the most unique and characterful settings you will ever have the pleasure of stumbling upon.”

Stay in a quiet fishing community

Photo: Scott Montgomery

At first sight, the town does not seem attractive because of the many oil rigs that span along the horizon and the many oil pipelines that zig-zag across the sand.

However, after you settle, you’ll probably sense the town’s quiet and simple vibes. In general, locals are very friendly, and staying here for a few days offers you the opportunity to connect with them.

Lobitos has uninhabited sandy beaches

Photo: Scott Montgomery

Though many spend a few days out on the waves learning how to surf, the most memorable part about a stay in Lobitos, Peru can also be the opportunity to explore the long sandy beaches.

It’s a great town if you want to slow down after more active travels, enjoy stunning coastal sunrises and sunsets, and read your favorite book with the sound of the waves crashing on the shore.

There are many groups to reach out to

Photo: Scott Montgomery

For travelers interested in joining various organizations in Lobitos, Peru, there are several options available, among them being:

Lobitos Surf Camp

If you’re looking to connect with an eclectic, bohemian community of surfers who are deeply connected with Peru, don’t hesitate to check out Surf Camp.

Waves International

Likewise, if you are looking to connect with a non-profit that is doing great things for the community, feel free to look into Waves International.

Find out how to get to Lobitos

In order to get to Lobitos, you need to head to the city of Talara, which is located about two hours south of Máncora and two hours north of Piura.

From Talara, you can take a colectivo – a shared van – to Lobitos. The drive between Talara and Lobitos is less than 30 minutes.

We hope you visit Lobitos, Peru, not only for its renowned waves, but also for its culture and community.

Cover image: Scott Montgomery

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on February 19, 2019.