11 Reasons Why Traveling To Peru is Good for You

If you are a little bit of everything – a nature lover, food enthusiast, adventure seeker, or a history buff – then traveling to Peru is for you.

From its Pre-Inca ruins, to mysterious patterns etched into large stretches of desert, to its countless museums and galleries, Peru’s attractions speak volumes about the past – and present.

In this article, we list 11 good reasons why Peru should be your next holiday destination.

1. Yes, Machu Picchu is unforgettable

Let’s get the no brainer out of the way first. The citadel of Machu Picchu, which is a storehouse of ancient wonders, is universally regarded as Inca architecture at its finest and deemed a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The Intipunku (Sun Gate), the Wayna Picchu and the Inca Bridge bear testimony to the excellence that human perseverance and skills can achieve. So, yes, Machu Picchu is a reason to travel to Peru. But certainly not the only one.

2. Lima is a happening destination

Lima has overcome its notoriety as a city with low safety standards. Museums, parks, out of this world food joints and markets, as well as fascinating historical sites, make Lima one of the most happening places in South America.

3. The food is incredible. Everywhere.

Peru is known as a leading gastronomical destination in the world, with its unique combination of traditional cuisines and modern trends in food and drink. And the best part is you don’t need to go to the finest restaurant in Lima to have the best meal of your life. You’ll find great, local cuisine in every corner of the country.

4. Pre-Inca archaeological sites like Chan Chan drop jaws

If you’ve had your fair share of Inca civilization citadels, then the adobe city of Chan Chan is the place you need to visit. The capital of the pre-Inca Chimu Empire, Chan Chan bears traces of the daily life of an ancient time.

5. The melting pot of Cusco will intrigue you

Why should you visit Peru? To experience Cusco, of course. This old and highly populated city is the hub where many a tour and trek take off. The city itself is a tourist paradise with fascinating streets and excellent eateries.

6. The undeniable call of the Sacred Valley will draw you in

This mountainous region not far away from Cusco is full of historical ruins, beautiful terrain, cozy cafes and beds above the ground. A walk down the valley is sure to give you a sense of connection with the past, instead of mere site-hopping.

7. The people are friendly

Traveling across Peru, you will experience the rare opportunity to meet people who have been living in the region for centuries and have hardly been anywhere else. The hospitality of the indigenous peoples across the country is bound to impress you.

8. The Amazon Rainforest is out of this world

As you go along the Inca trail or embark on a jungle tour, the flora and fauna of the surrounding landscapes and the Amazon Rainforest will cast a spell on you. You will soon begin to appreciate the journey more than the destination.

9. Lake Titicaca is where the sun was born

This is commonly believed here, explaining why the lake is considered so sacred by the indigenous people. It’s a beautiful lake with reed islands inhabited by native communities.

10. The enigmatic Nazca Lines are like nothing you’ve seen before

These etchings of living beings, like birds and men, on the desert beyond the city of Nazca date back to 500 BC. They are so extensive that they can only properly be viewed from above, preferably from choppers or airplanes.

11. Peru has excellent beaches, too

Beaches such as the Red Beach (Playa Roja) in Paracas and those at Mancora on the Northern coast of Peru are always luring travelers to their shores.

Let’s be honest, the list of why you should travel to Peru could go on much longer, but we have to stop somewhere.

The crux of the message is: pack your luggage and get here as soon as you can as there’s a lot to see.

