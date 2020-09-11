10 Things to Do and See in Huaraz

Huaraz is one of the most scenic areas in Peru. It’s a well-known paradise for trekkers and adventurers of all types, but there’s much more to do. Here’s our list.

Huaraz is a wonderland located in the Ancash region, at the heart of the Cordillera Blanca (the White Range of the Andes), offering spectacular landscapes for trekkers. But the area is also the cradle of impressive pre-Columbian civilizations.

What do to in Huaraz

When you make a visit to this area of Peru, you might find yourself in awe. The mountains are full of glaciers, crystalline lakes, dramatic and rigid landscapes, and ancient ruins.

Considering that there’s so much to do, you also find yourself overwhelmed by all of the possibilities. But fret not, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 things to do while you’re visiting Huaraz.

1. Laguna Llanganuco

A beautiful lagoon found in the Cordillera Blanca. Learn more about camping and hiking along the Cordillera Blanca here.

2. Huaraz’s Plaza de Armas

Pick up souvenirs like textiles and the regional cheeses while enjoying the pectacular views of the surrounding mountains.

3. Pastoruri glacier

Located in the Huascaran National Park, this glacier is under threat due to climate change.

4. Ancash Archaeology Museum

A small museum with impressive artifacts. Learn more about this museum here.

5. Wilcahuain archaeological site

This temple is from the Wari culture, thought to have been built around 1100 AD.

6. Señor de la Soledad church

In 1970, one of Peru’s most destructive earthquakes (7.9 magnitude) hit the Ancash region badly. This church was reconstructed after the event and features many decorative murals.

7. General Presbitero Villon cemetery

An awe-inspiring museum built like a mountain in Yungay, a town that was wiped out due to a landslide provoked by the earthquake.

8. Laguna Willkacocha

To be enjoyed on a day hike along the Cordillera Negra.

9. Yuracyacu waterfalls

A beautiful hidden treasure after a 30 minute hike through the Cordillera Blanca.

10. Laguna 69, close to Huaraz

A small but striking lake close to the city of Huaraz, it is one of 400 lakes within the Huascarán National Park. It is also a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and World Heritage Site.

Cover photo: Depositphotos