The Inca Trail: Cost Details

The Inca Trail cost depends on various factors. Here’s what to know before partaking in this mesmerizing trek during a week-long vacation to Peru.

While we agree it is difficult to plan a short trip that touches on everything that Peru has to offer, making a trip of any length worthwhile is key.

To make things easier for you, we’ve put together a sample budget for those of you who want to hike the Inca Trail with just a week to spare.

The prices we provide reflect costs you should expect to pay for a typical trip. A more luxurious tour will cost up to twice as much. On the other hand, deals can be found during off-season.

Day 1 and day 7 in Lima

Staying in the capital of Peru can prove quite spendy in comparison to other parts of the country. Average prices per day are as follows:

Accommodation: It can range from US $9 (S/ 30) for a hostel room, to US $75 for a 3-star hotel room, per day.

Breakfast: Can range from US $1.5 to $3 (S/ 5-10) for fresh juice at the market, to US $6 (S/ 20 or more) for juice, coffee and toast.

Lunch: A typical “menu”, or lunch special, can go for around US $5 (S/ 15).

Dinner: US $15 (S /50) for an entree and beverage.

Drinks: US $6 (S/ 20) per day for tea, coffee, and water throughout the day. (Add about S/ 15-20 if you want a pisco sour in between).

Transportation: Up to US $18 (S/ 60) per day, depending on frequency and distance.

Flight prices from Lima to Cusco round-trip vary between US $75 and US $180, but US $100 is average. For a budget airline, check out Viva, Sky or Peruvian Airlines. Keep in mind these airlines charge extra for luggage, seat selection, etc.

Day 2 in Cusco

Accommodation: From US $7 to $26 for hostels (S/25-90) up to US $90 for 3-star hotels.

Breakfast: can range from US $2 (S/ 5-7) for fresh juice at the market to US $6 (S/ 20 or more) for juice, coffee and toast.

Lunch: A typical “menu”, or lunch special, can go for around US $3.5 (S/ 10-12).

Dinner: US $12 (S /40) for an entree and beverage.

Drinks: US $6 (S/ 20) per day for tea, coffee, and water throughout the day. (Add about S/ 15-20 if you want a pisco sour in between).

Transportation: Cusco is a very walkable city but if you want to move around in taxis, it can cost up to US $9 (S/30) per day, depending on frequency and distance.

Onwards to the Inca Trail

This is a four-day, three-night package tour which includes visits to Ollantaytambo, Aguas Calientes and Machu Picchu.

Several stops will be made along the way to visit ancient archeological ruins that can only be seen when traveling by foot. For example, the third day involves a visit to the Runkuraqay ruins after climbing up its pass – at 3,800 m.a.s.l.

The average cost of the Inca Trail when booked through a reputable travel agency is US $800. Do keep in mind that foreign travel agencies can easily charge up to twice as much for the same trip.

Roundtrip airfares to and from Peru

The following figures are approximations. Lower prices can be found with low-cost carriers and discounts during the off-season.

New York: 600 – 2,122 USD

Miami: 600 – 1,200 USD

Copenhagen: 1,110 – 2,332 USD

Canberra: 1,200 – 2,422 USD

Ottawa: 800 – 2,022 USD

London: 1,020 – 2,242 USD

Paris: 1,000 – 2,222 USD

Berlin: 1,140 – 2,362 USD

Vienna: 1,050 – 2,272 USD

Nairobi: 1,800 – 3,022 USD

New Delhi: 1,500 – 2,722 USD

Abu Dhabi: 1,800 – 3,022 USD

