Lima, the capital of Peru, is one of the largest cities in South America. It has delicious food, a great culture, and plenty of things to do. But before arriving, here are 10 things you should know before traveling to Lima.

1. The currency is soles

The official currency of Peru is soles (S/ ), and the exchange rate currently (Feb 2020) is around $1 USD for S/ 3,35. Dollars can be exchanged for soles easily in the city, usually in banks or casas de cambio (exchange houses). Those who are accustomed to exchanging their dollars with cambistas (money exchangers) on the street will no longer be able as that is now an illegal practice.

If you want to withdraw money, Bank of America account holders may withdraw from Scotiabank ATMs without transaction fees. All other fees for withdrawing money from a credit or debit card should be verified with your bank before arriving to Lima.

2. Lima is safe … but don’t stay everywhere

As a tourist, and considering you’ll probably stay in Miraflores, Barranco or San Isidro, it will be safe for you to go sightseeing, even at night. There is municipal police and safety guards dispersed everywhere, and locals are always keen to help out.

However, be careful in Callao, where the airport is located. Visiting this commercial port is generally safe during the day, especially when touring its cultural and artistic sites. However, you may not want to venture there yourself as a tourist at night.

3. Uber exists in Lima

Yes, Uber works in Lima. And it’s actually a really good option to travel around in the city as Lima is quite large and spread out (the historic center is far from Miraflores and Barranco). With Uber’s fixed prices, you don’t risk to pay a higher price than normal just because you are a tourist. Other options include Cabify and Beat.

4. Traffic can make you go crazy

There is always traffic in Lima, and it can be very irritating, especially if using public transportation. If you arrive at the airport around 5:00 p.m., you’ll probably spend two hours in the taxi to get to your hostel because rush hour is out of this world.

Second, you’ll probably panic 10 times during those two hours because Peruvians kind of drive a little… crazy. Accidents are rare since all of them drive the same way and understand each other’s codes, but it can be very worrying for a tourist.

It’s not recommended to rent a car and drive on your own if it’s your first time here, and you’ll understand why as soon as the taxi gets out of the airport parking lot!

5. Download Moovit for public transports

If you want to try public transit, download the Moovit app. It has all the public transports, including the Metropolitano, which is a bus with its own highway.

A normal bus ride is around 1 sol, and the Metropolitano costs 2,50 soles, used on a rechargeable card. If you don’t have a card, you can just ask someone at the station to pay for you with their card, and then, you pay them in cash.

6. Free tours are the best options

If you’re planning on really visiting Lima, free tours are good options. Some include all the main tourist attractions, while others only take you to the city center.

It’s recommended to do this because the tours are often of really good quality, and most of the guides are locals who know what they are talking about.

7. Stay in Barranco or Miraflores

Barranco, the hipster district, and Miraflores, the chic touristy district, are the two better places to stay at as a tourist. All the main attractions, except for the historic center, are located there, and both districts are on the coast.

Barranco is all about enjoying a nice atmosphere, having a few drinks, and partying. Miraflores is good for shopping, eating in notable restaurants, and walking on the Malecón (the waterfront esplanade).

8. You can buy your souvenirs here

If you are on the hunt for souvenirs, Lima has got you covered! There are various “Inca” markets where you can buy all kinds of gifts and trinkets.

It is acceptable to bargain a little bit, especially if you are buying a lot of items from the same vendor. However, if you are going to Cusco and will have space in your luggage, you may find better prices there!

9. Food is absolutely awesome

Lima is a gastronomical capital of the world. Some of the greatest restaurants in South America are there, and several Lima restaurants have received rewards.

If you’re planning on eating in one of the best restaurants, think about making a reservation long in advance!

Rest assured that you needn’t go to the top 5 best restaurants to have a nice meal. There are options citywide to suit everyone’s budget and palate.

10. Plan all kind of clothes

Lima is extremely warm and sunny during summer, but grey during winter. However, no matter the season, there are various microclimates throughout the city.

For instance, in one district, it could be raining, and in the district next to it, there will be a bit of sunshine appearing through the clouds. So, pack for all seasons because you never know what Lima will surprise you with.

This wraps up our list of 10 things you should know before traveling to Lima. Feel like there’s anything else to add? Feel free to let us know! We’d love to hear from you!

This article has been updated from its original publication on June 27, 2019.

