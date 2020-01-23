8 Useful Apps to Download While Traveling in Peru

Unless you’re traveling to unplug and recharge, you will be using your phone and apps while traveling in Peru. These apps will help you navigate your way through Lima’s neighborhoods, speak to locals, and look at reviews for restaurants and more. Here are the top 8 apps you should download:

To navigate

1. Moovit or TuRuta

Public transportation in Lima is chaotic. But, the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima has made improvements in recent years to formalize and organize routes across the city and make traveling as easy as it can be with informal buses and “colectivos” (shared car or van services) still running around. In addition to the Linea 1 Metro and the Metropolitano rapid transit system, there are numerous corredores that traverse the city. Moovit and the Peruvian app TuRuta help you to choose the right routes and timetables to plan your travels.

If public transportation isn’t your thing, try Cabify to get around town. Though Uber and Beat are also available in Lima and other cities in the country, Cabify is recommended by travel specialists because the cars are in good condition, the service is known to be friendly, and the company does background checks on drivers.

Forget four wheels, try two. Last year, Miraflores set up a bike sharing program for the neighborhood. Lima is not the friendliest of cities for cyclists, but there are more than 55 routes in many districts including Miraflores, San Isidro, Barranco, Jesus Maria, and others. Citibike Lima works much like similar programs in cities across the world: download the app, register, use pin for when you take out a bike, and then return to station. There are daily, monthly and annual passes.

Reviews & order to go

The Colombian-based app has spread like wildfire through Latin America. The company has come under fire for not protecting its drivers properly but that hasn’t stopped it from growing. Besides ordering in from a restaurant, Rappi allows users to order groceries, do a pharmacy run and other kinds of shopping.

A traveler’s right arm. This is the app many use as their guide to book hotels, restaurants, tour services and everything in between, based on reviews. You can also book what you want to do, but if you don’t have a clue as to what do, the app helps you discover the best spots to see and what do at your destination.

Communicate

This app will help you in all kinds of situations. Not only will it help those who wish to improve their Spanish with its grammar check and dictionary, but it will be a life saver for those who are traveling with little to no knowledge of the local language. The audio translator will help you say any phrase you’d like to locals.

It’s rarely used in the U.S. but people can’t live without it around the world. The messenger service allows you to make calls, video calls, send messages and photos/documents to anyone around the world. Instead of using your cellular phone service, you’re able to do all of this using your data or wi-fi. The app is also used by many businesses, including tour companies, to communicate with travelers.

Go off the beaten path

If you’re ready to get out of the city and discover Peru’s trails, this is the app for you. The content is user generated, so you can see photos and even real time waypoints across trails. The routes are not only for trekking or running but there are also kayaking and ski routes.