The New York Times Says Travel to Peru in 2020

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
travel-to-peru
With its annual list of 52 international destinations, The New York Times once again encourages readers to travel to Peru in 2020. Can you guess which city was highlighted?

If you are searching for destination inspiration—or simply feeling overwhelmed by the countless border-hopping possibilities—The New York Times has finally released this year’s edition of recommended places to go. The interactive list includes 52 must-see spots around the world, including a tip to travel to Peru in 2020 at number 36.

The ideal travel package to Peru for couples or families

In true NY Times style, the list does not merely speak of traveling to Peru in general but in fact narrows it down to the nation’s capital, Lima. Noted as “arguably the culinary epicenter of South America,” the U.S. publication shouted out a few Lima locales—from renowned restaurants to boutique shops— in their annual 52 Places to Go list.

Here are the recommended places to go in Lima for when you travel to Peru in 2020 (and their respective districts):

In its 2018 edition, The NY Times listed Kuelap, a mystical mountain kingdom located in the northern Peruvian Amazon, at number 29.

Source: The New York Times

Cover photo: AmaraPhotos

