Top 13 Places to Visit in Barranco (Lima’s Artsy District)

These top places to visit in Barranco make for a memorable afternoon or night in Lima’s so-called bohemian neighborhood.

Home to some of the best restaurants and museums in Peru, Barranco is brimming with creativity and thus referred to as Lima’s artsy district. And though it may be small, there are numerous hidden gems and places to visit in Barranco to prove why the bohemian neighborhood has become a favorite among tourists.

As you head south from the touristy Miraflores district and enter Barranco, allow this list of places to visit in Barranco guide you to the top bars, shops, restaurants, and galleries in the area.

1. Museo de Arte Contemporaneo

Peru’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC) is one of the first buildings seen by commuters as they enter Barranco from the neighboring district, Miraflores. Artwork from both national and international artists have dotted the walls of this museum since its opening in 2013. And while the temporary exhibits, housed in any of the three glass structures that stand in front of a shallow pond, are subjective to one’s taste, the large lawn on the museum’s grounds is enjoyed by everyone. Open to the public, the natural area is ideal for lounging on a breezy day with an artisanal Peruvian beer, served from the onsite cafe, La Bodega Verde.

Address: Av. Grau 1511

2. Hotel B

B is for boutique (or is it Barranco?), and this hotel offers all of the necessary qualities to fit that label and more. A member of the Relais & Châteaux association, Hotel B has just 17 rooms and each one is truly a piece of art. Perhaps our favorite part of this hotel is the bar and restaurant, located on the first floor of the Belle Epoque mansion. Enjoy contemporary Peruvian and Mediterranean dishes and a fine gin and tonic while admiring the art—and doing a bit of people watching from the balcony seating.

Address: Jirón Sáenz Peña 204

3. Dédalo Arte y Artesanía

This family-owned shop is not just any artisan’s headquarters, it was Barranco’s first when it opened in 1992. Housed in an early twentieth century home, Dédalo is a concept store without the hipster vibe (which, we’ll have you know, is hard to come by). This is where you can hunt for tasteful souvenirs, admire fine jewelry and ceramics, purchase that ethically made alpaca poncho you’ve always wanted, and enjoy a midday snack in a shaded patio (with live music, if you’re lucky).

Address: Jirón Sáenz Peña 295

4. Canta Ranita

Low-key yet wildly popular among locals, Canta Ranita is the spawn of another Barranco classic, Canta Rana. And while the latter is undoubtedly appealing for its soaring ceilings and walls covered from top to bottom with black and white photos and soccer paraphernalia, the former is slightly hidden and completely charming. When you find it, tucked in the back corner of the district market, be sure to order the ceviche apaltada (classic fish ceviche topped with half of an avocado) or the guardia imperial (ceviche topped with avocado and grilled octopus).

Address: Jr. Union 147

5. Chifa Union

Don’t be deterred by the entrance sign reading Chifa Chung Yion; if you’re standing in front of a large and crowded chifa across from the district market, then you’re in the right place. Chifa Union is the largest of its kind in the district and a favorite for weekend takeout. Is the food out-of-this-world good? Not especially, but when in Barranco do as the Barranquinos do. Go with a group (and early) in order to snag one of the private dining areas to feel special while eating your set-lunch.

Address: Jr. Unión 126

6. Artesanias Las Pallas

Since 1986 Mari Solari, an expat from North Wales, has run this shop with the aim to promote quality handmade goods from Peru. Lucky for shoppers, Solari and her hairless Peruvian dog can often be found in the plant-filled shop and is more than happy to share her knowledge of each product. Though the shop is not large there are crafts from all regions of Peru, which have been hand selected by Solari herself. Plus, Cajamarca street is one of the most endearing places to visit in Barranco as it has remained free of high rises, modern convenience stores and bustling traffic.

Address: Cajamarca 212

7. La Noche

Monday through Saturday night, this is the place to be to catch live music. Catch a free jazz performance (on Monday evenings) or pay a small entrance fee to catch a battle of local indie bands—the music genres vary but the fried yucca and pitchers of watery beer have been constants since La Noche opened in 1991. Open from 7:30pm-3am.

Address: Pasaje Sanchez Carrión 199 A

8. Bar Piselli

“Its spirit of ancient Lima, Bohemia, and endless chatting make El Piselli very limeño,” said Gaston Acurio, in a 2017 article from Vogue, about Barranco’s century-old bar. While (comparatively) new kids on the block like Blu and Mérito keep the foot traffic moving on the east end of Jr. 28 de Julio by day, Bar Piselli draws every type of night owl come sunset in Lima. Serving a variety of wines, chilled national beers, and quick bites, it’s a classic no-frills place—but be warned: tables fill quickly.

Address: Jr. 28 De Julio 297

9. Isolina Taberna Peruana

It’s not uncommon to stroll past Isolina and have to step off the sidewalk in order to get by the bulging crowd waiting to get in. Before Chef José del Castillo opened this popular joint in 2015, the concept of serving traditional criolle food was not a hot item in the restaurant scene. Since then, many restaurateurs (and even Castillo himself) have played copy cat. This is the kind of establishment where you can safely take the risk of ordering plates that you have never heard of: cau cau con sangrecita, tortilla de sesos de antaño, patitas, rinoncitos al vino, olluquito con charqui. And surely, it’s one of those places to visit in Barranco that you’ll never forget.

10. Puente de los Suspiros

One of the most photographed places to visit in Barranco, the Bridge of Sighs is just a little walk from the district’s main square. The bridge offers a view of the Pacific Ocean, which can be accessed by way of the passage that runs beneath (bajada de baños) and is softly illuminated by street lamps at night. It is not surprising that this bridge is often thought to be one of the most romantic settings in all of Lima.

11. MATE

Thanks to Kate Moss (and, okay, talent) Mario Testino is the most famous photographer from Peru. His museum not only houses a permanent collection of his own work, including Princess Diana’s last photo session, but also draws attention to burgeoning young artists. MATE actively hosts cultural events and workshops, from intimate classes with design and fashion experts to projections of classic and foreign films.

Address: Av. Pedro de Osma 409

12. Museo Pedro de Osma

Sitting on the edge of Barranco with the neighboring district Chorrillos, a century-old mansion plays home to the Pedro de Osma museum. While you can certainly peruse the collection on your own, the colonial artworks ranging from the fifteenth to the eighteenth century are best experienced on a guided tour. In 2017 a new wing, known as the “Andean Room,” was installed to exhibit pre-Columbian artifacts from the Tiahuanacu (Tiwanaku) and Incan cultures.

Address: Pedro de Osma 421

13. Microteatro

How to cap off a walking tour in Barranco? With a classy cocktail and tickets to a fifteen-minute theater production about a flesh-hungry dominatrix, an aspiring drag queen with heterosexual tendencies, or the final moments of a fallen political figure. Like most hip places in the neighborhood, this space converted an old house into what it is today: an effortlessly cool late-night performance arts theater and bar—and one of our favorite places to visit in Barranco.

Address: Ayacucho 271

Cover photo: Juan Bello/Flickr