Peruvian Wine Week is coming!

The eighth edition of Salón del Vino Peruano will be an exceptional opportunity to enjoy the best national wines that have garnered recognition both within our country and abroad. From July 18 to 20, the new venue will be El Refugio Gastronomic Park. This event, organized by “Perú Hace Vino,” will feature the participation of over 30 winemakers from all wine-producing regions, where wine enthusiasts can enjoy more than 300 labels.

The 2024 edition offers an attractive week-long program consisting of symposia, wine pairing dinners, a wine fair, a national wine competition, and Catemos Peru.

“The Peruvian Wine Fair is steadily growing, and this year will be the largest ever held. We have the participation of small, medium, and large producers from Lima, Ica, Arequipa, Moquegua, Tacna, Apurímac, La Libertad, and now Cusco. We are excited to see this fair’s contribution to the growth of wine consumption in Peru, with more labels made from heritage grapes,” says sommelier Pedro Cuenca, director of the event.

“We have always aimed to showcase those labels that many people are unaware of, and that will undoubtedly be an excellent choice for restaurant menus, bars, stores, or any frequent consumption occasion,” Cuenca adds.

This edition is rich in innovations that will span the entire week. Here is everything you need to know about the eighth edition of the Peruvian Wine Fair to enjoy it to the last drop.

El Refugio is the New Venue

El Refugio is the region’s largest “Outdoor Gastronomic Park” project, located at Av. Javier Prado 4492, Surco. It boasts several certifications, including EDGE as a sustainable project, certified by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), and awarded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank. It offers a varied and substantial gastronomic experience. It’s a comfortable space where enjoying Peruvian wine and gastronomy is guaranteed. The Peruvian Wine Fair attendees will have around 30 food options to suit all tastes.

Wine Fair

The wine festival will be held from Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20. More than 30 wineries from all producing regions will uncork over 300 labels, ranging from sparkling wines, dry and semi-dry whites, rosés, oranges, and reds to mistelas and late harvests.

In addition to wine tastings, a large bar will serve limited-edition wines, allowing attendees to enjoy small-batch Peruvian wines from wineries like Apu, Tacama, Wayucari, and Intipalka N°01, among other gems. Pisco, the spirit and sibling of Peruvian wine, will also be present. Brands such as Tabernero, Murga, and Tacama will offer a delightful experience with creative cocktails.

The wine fair hours are Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 20, from 1:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Joinnus or directly at +51 908 838 608.

From Vineyard to Glass Talks

For those interested in learning more about the world of wine, a program of talks will be offered on July 18 and 19 in the meeting room of El Refugio. Topics will include historical, gastronomic, and viticultural subjects featuring prestigious speakers. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis, up to 40 available seats. The hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pairing Menu

Two wine-pairing dinners will be held on July 18 and 19. The menu consists of five courses with nine wine labels, carefully selected by the sommeliers of “Peru Makes Wine.” The experience begins with a welcome glass of sparkling wine, followed by a sequence of dishes starting with corn cakes with creamy ceviche, then characato (tacos with beef), pork chicharrón, anticuchos, and a blackberry cheesecake for a sweet finish.

Enjoying this experience by reservation includes entry to the wine fair and the day’s activities. Contact: reservas@peruhacevino.com

Additional Major Events at the Peruvian Wine Fair

IV Peruvian Wine Competition. On Monday, July 15, more than 200 samples will be evaluated by a jury of international and national experts, including almost all of the country’s winemakers, sommeliers, and qualified tasters. The competition will be held at the Casa Andina Premium hotel and aims to showcase the competitive level and quality of Peruvian winemaking.

Catemos Peru. On Wednesday, July 17, the third edition of Catemos Peru will take place, where the top 25 wines from the 2024 national competition will be tasted, guided by a panel of experts. A reservation is required to participate. This event is the perfect opportunity to sample the best Peruvian wines individually, with all the necessary guidance. Reservations: +51 999 088 382

Symposium: A Milestone for Peruvian Wine. Every year, the Peruvian Wine Fair opens a space for learning, reflection, and the exchange of ideas. The 2024 symposium will focus on two topics: choosing the dates for the celebration of “Peruvian Wine Day” and “Quebranta Grape Day.” It will take place on Tuesday, July 16, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Prior payment and registration are required: reservas@peruhacevino.com

