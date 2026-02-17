Pope Leo XIV Returns to Peru and A Route That Tells a Deeper Story

The visit of Pope Leo XIV to Peru is expected in November or December 2026. Beyond the official agenda, the announcement has already shifted the country’s mood. For a few days, international attention will turn toward Peru not only because of the event itself, but because of what it represents: the pope returning to a place he has long carried in his heart.

Here, history is not locked away in glass cases. It lives in cities built around their plazas, in routes that blend memory and landscape, in trades passed down from generation to generation, and in the quiet pride of communities that continue to say, simply, “this is ours.”

The Leo Route: Traveling with Curiosity

The “Ruta del León” (Leo’s Route) was created to connect travelers with the places tied to the years the pope lived in Peru and to the history that deeply shaped him. More than a religious circuit, it is an invitation to explore with curiosity: to admire architecture, walk historic centers, step into spaces that preserve layered narratives, and engage with the people who keep those stories alive.

The route features 38 attractions, including churches and sanctuaries, along with complementary cultural and natural sites. These are destinations with history, and with everyday life unfolding around them. There is always something more: an old street corner, a bustling market, a museum, a panoramic view, a traditional dish, or a local tradition still practiced with conviction.

Four Regions, Four Distinct Journeys

The Leo Route connects four key areas of northern Peru and the Callao region, each offering its own character and rhythm.

Lambayeque. A blend of city life, coastline, and history. It’s an ideal starting point for understanding the route’s foundations while also exploring cultural landmarks and a rich culinary scene.

A blend of city life, coastline, and history. It’s an ideal starting point for understanding the route’s foundations while also exploring cultural landmarks and a rich culinary scene. Piura. Warm weather, northern traditions, and routes that feel intimate and grounded in daily life. Plazas, neighborhoods, local flavors, and coastal escapes define the experience here.

Warm weather, northern traditions, and routes that feel intimate and grounded in daily life. Plazas, neighborhoods, local flavors, and coastal escapes define the experience here. La Libertad. Urban heritage meets northern dynamism. Perfect for travelers who enjoy walking through historic districts and uncovering layers of the past within a single afternoon.

Urban heritage meets northern dynamism. Perfect for travelers who enjoy walking through historic districts and uncovering layers of the past within a single afternoon. Callao. A port city shaped by maritime memory and global connections. It offers a powerful conclusion to the journey—revealing a Peru that looks outward, toward the sea and the world.

A port city shaped by maritime memory and global connections. It offers a powerful conclusion to the journey—revealing a Peru that looks outward, toward the sea and the world. Chiclayo. A Key Cultural StopIn Chiclayo, a permanent exhibition titled “Por los Caminos de León XIV” (“Along the Paths of Leo XIV”) has already been inaugurated to provide context to the pope’s connection with the region. For travelers planning their itinerary, this exhibition serves as an anchor point, clarifying the narrative and transforming the route from concept into a tangible travel plan.

PROMPERÚ is promoting the Leo Route as a way to discover Peru through its landscapes and living histories, encouraging responsible travel that supports local communities and helps preserve the heritage that makes the country unique.

IN THE KNOW: Pope Leo XIV’s visit is expected in November or December 2026.

More than a faith-based journey, the Leo Route is an opportunity to rediscover Peru with renewed attention—and perhaps to understand why someone who has traveled the world chooses to return here.