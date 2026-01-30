Peru Shone at Madrid Fusión 2026 with an Innovative Gastronomic Experience

Peru emerged as one of the standout destinations at the gastronomic congress Madrid Fusión 2026, reinforcing its profile not only as a culinary powerhouse but also as a must-visit travel destination.

The country’s participation strengthened its presence in the European gastronomic circuit and contributed to the internationalization of Brand Peru Mucho Gusto, showcasing Peru’s diverse culture, flavors, and tourism appeal.

Held from January 26–28, 2026 in Madrid, the world-renowned summit brought together more than 200 of the world’s leading chefs, international food journalists, and industry professionals. On Peru’s first day of participation, the Peruvian pavilion became a focal point of the event, featuring a series of live culinary presentations, mixology workshops, coffee tastings, and master talks.

At the heart of Peru’s presentation was the Taberna Limeña, an innovative space of over 1,100 sq ft where each dish and beverage was thoughtfully curated to evoke a journey through the country’s iconic destinations. The Taberna offered visitors a sensory exploration that highlighted Peru’s landscape, heritage, and rich gastronomic identity.

Over the three days of the congress, attendees enjoyed a full gastronomic program that featured Peruvian coffee in the mornings and pisco-based cocktails in the afternoons, all framed around three emblematic regions: Lima, the Amazon, and the North Coast. The program seamlessly blended cuisine, local producers, bakery and pastry art, and cocktail making, reinforcing Peru’s narrative as a diverse, creative, and sustainable destination.

Networking was a central element of Madrid Fusión, and the Peruvian space was deliberately designed to facilitate professional exchange in a warm, hospitable, and highly sensory environment. By combining cuisine, culture, and destination storytelling, Peru delivered an experience that transcended gastronomy and highlighted PROMPERÚ’s strategic role in positioning the country on the global culinary stage, with innovation and sustainability as core pillars.

The Peruvian stand, curated by the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ), an agency attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, was inaugurated in the presence of Luis Iberico, Peru’s Ambassador to Spain, and Joan Barrena, Commercial and Economic Counselor of PROMPERÚ in Madrid.

Master Talks and Culinary Demonstrations

Peru’s programming at Madrid Fusión featured presentations by Peruvian culinary experts, paired with tastings of pisco, coffee, and Amazonian dishes. Notable master talks included “Bread as Part of Lima’s Cultural DNA”, “Peruvian Coffee: What the World Has Yet to Discover”, “A Journey Through Peru Through Its Coffees: Amazonia”, and “Regenerative Gastronomy from the Amazon: The Mijano Model”.

Culinary demonstrations showcased iconic preparations such as red tuna tiradito with yellow chili, cumbaza cebiche, cold aguaje soup, quail juane with ripe plantain purée, and cocona salad. Signature drinks included passion fruit pisco sour and pisco punch, while desserts featured treats like guargüero with lúcuma caramel and masato ice cream.

Destination Peru at the Center of International Attention

Peru’s participation at Madrid Fusión 2026 underscored its stature as a gastronomic and tourism destination of global relevance.

Through its compelling mix of tradition and innovation, Peru not only impressed culinary professionals and media but also strengthened its narrative as a vibrant cultural destination, one where diverse landscapes, deep traditions, and cutting-edge creativity converge to offer unforgettable experiences.