Lima, Look Again: Pinta Lima 2026 Is Here

From April 23 to 26, Pinta Lima 2026 returns to Casa Prado for its 13th edition, reaffirming Lima’s position as a key node within the Latin American contemporary art circuit. Bringing together galleries, artists, curators, and collectors, the fair continues to bridge the local scene with an increasingly global context.

Gaudencia Yupari Quispe (Herlitzka & Co. _ Henrique Faria )

Under the global artistic direction of Irene Gelfman and with the support of EFG as Global Lead Partner, this year’s edition presents a robust curatorial program defined by geographic diversity, artistic quality, and a strong regional identity. Notably, nearly 70% of participating galleries come from abroad, reinforcing the fair’s international projection and expanding its territorial

reach.

With 45 galleries representing 15 cities—including Santiago, Caracas, London, Bogotá, Lima, Madrid, Buenos Aires, Miami, and Guatemala City—Pinta Lima offers a broad and decentralized overview of contemporary Latin American art, in dialogue with global scenes.

Mara Faúndez (Mahara+Co Gallery)

A Fair of Multiple Pathways

Pinta Lima’s curatorial structure invites visitors to explore different dimensions of contemporary practice through five sections. The Main Section brings together leading galleries recognized for the quality and scope of their proposals, offering a diverse snapshot of current production in the region.

Claudia Arévalo (Martín Yepez Galería) Isle 2

Curated sections expand the experience further. RADAR, curated by Ilaria Conti, focuses on process-based practices that explore intersections between the material, the emotional, and the technological. NEXT, under the curatorship of Juan Canela, highlights emerging scenes through a critical lens, addressing themes of identity, memory, and situated knowledge.

This edition’s Special Project, curated by Irene Gelfman alongside Florencia Portocarrero, places a spotlight on emerging artists. Meanwhile, the Video Project—also curated by Gelfman—features works by Abigail Reyes (El Salvador),Ana Elena Tejeda-Herrera (Perú), and Angie Bonino (Perú)‘, expanding the fair’s presence in moving images.

FORO: A Space for Reflection

The FORO, curated and coordinated by Miguel A. López, continues to serve as a key platform for critical dialogue. Featuring more than 30 international professionals—including Alexia Tala, Melanie Roumiguière, Patrick Charpenel, Sol Henaro, and Tania Pardo—the program will address topics such as the circulation of contemporary art, the role of institutions, and the evolving dynamics of the artistic ecosystem.

IN THE KNOW: Pinta will be held at Casa Prado, Miraflores, Lima, from April 23rd to 26th tickets available vía Joinnus.

Growth, Market, and Projection

Pinta Lima 2026 is expected to welcome over 18,000 visitors, representing a 20% increase over the previous edition. The fair continues to consolidate its role as a meeting point for audiences, artists, and international stakeholders, where art, thought, and experience converge.

In market terms, this year introduces new awards and acquisitions. The NEXT Prize, presented by SURA, and the RADAR Prize, presented by Audi, are joined by nominations for the EFG Latin America Art Award, further expanding the international visibility of the works on display.

Sebastián Barrandeguy (Sammer Gallery)

Additionally, the Acquisition Fund of the Fundación Pinta will, for the first time, be matched by the Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI), establishing a shared funding model that strengthens public collections and reinforces the presence of Latin American art within leading institutions.