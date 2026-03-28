Turn Your Trip to Peru Into a Two-in-One South American Journey

Now there’s even more reason to visit Peru. Thanks to Copa Airlines’ Panama Stopover program, you can turn one trip into two by adding Panama to your itinerary at no extra airfare.

Photo by Howard Useche (@howard.useche) via Copa Airlines.

Business Traveler named this one of the Top 10 Airline Stopover Programs for 2025. The program shows how smart connections can transform how people travel in Latin America.

A stop that’s part of your adventure

You can enjoy Lima’s food scene and rich culture, then add something different with Panama’s tropical nature. | Photo Copa Airlines

The program is built around Tocumen International Airport, often called the “Hub of the Americas.” It lets travelers in transit stay in Panama for up to seven days without paying more for their ticket.

If you’re traveling to Peru, this is a great opportunity. You can enjoy Lima’s food scene and rich culture, then add something different with Panama’s tropical nature, Caribbean beaches, and lively city life.

Why choose Panama now?

Panama City’s unparalleled connectivity to the rest of the region, makes it one of the most attractive destinations in Latin America. | Photo Copa Airlines.

Panama has always been an important crossroads, but only recently has tourism started to catch up. The stopover program is a big part of this change.

From the restored colonial streets of Casco Antiguo to the famous Panama Canal. Outside the city, you can visit coffee farms in Boquete, relax on the islands of Bocas del Toro, and see some of the region’s richest wildlife. etc. In 2024 alone, nearly 160,000 travelers used the program—representing a significant share of international arrivals—and early 2025 figures show continued growth.

A smart choice for travelers going to Peru

Copa airlines Plane | Photo by Jaime Alonso (@airborne_spotter)

If you’re planning a trip to Peru, especially with Copa’s wide network in the Americas, the Panama Stopover is more than just a layover. It’s a smart way to enrich your journey.

This program fits travelers who choose Peru for its culture, food, and stories. Panama adds to that with its own history, flavors, and scenery. For the “2-in-1” trip

Airlines have used stopover programs to boost tourism for years, as Icelandair does. Copa’s version stands out in Latin America.

With connectivity to over Copa, connecting to over 80 destinations in the region, its location turns a layover into a chance to explore. This makes travel feel like an upgrade, not just a stop along the way. Peru, it’s a simple idea with high value: if you’re already crossing the continent, why not experience two countries instead of one?