Ozu invites you to a Bluefin Tuna Ronqueo Experience

A guided six-course omakase where both the tuna cutting and the stories shared in the dining room are at the heart of the evening.

Ozu is offering a special event that steps away from the usual menu to highlight just one ingredient: bluefin tuna. In a ronqueo format, where the entire fish is cut and prepared in front of you, the restaurant and itamae Christian Rider from Intinikkei invite you to a one-night experience to explore the tuna’s cuts, textures, and flavors.

This is not your typical dinner. The evening unfolds as a live story, starting with the origin of the bluefin tuna from Baja California, Mexico, and its journey to Peru by Bluefiná Latam. You’ll learn about how the fish is handled and prepared, and the choices behind each dish. The dinner begins by looking at tuna as a process, not just an ingredient, and then explores techniques such as ikejime, a Japanese method that keeps the fish fresh and enhances its texture and flavor.

You’ll also see a visual record inspired by gyotaku, a traditional Japanese way of printing a fish’s silhouette to remember the event. After that, the main ronqueo begins, and you can watch the tuna being transformed in the kitchen. The event features a six-course omakase, with each dish highlighting a different stage of the tuna’s preparation. It starts with sashimi cuts of akami, chutoro, and toro, so you can taste the tuna’s texture and fat content at its freshest. Next, dishes like toro tartare with truffled rocoto, tuna tiradito with smoked ají amarillo, and tuna nigiri with caviar add new flavors while keeping the focus on the tuna.

For the last courses, warm dishes take center stage. You’ll enjoy glazed tuna skewers with tumbo honey and tobanjan, followed by grilled tuna tataki served with Andean cushuro and miso foam.

IN THE KNOW: The experience will repeat soon. To know when, follow Ozu socials @ozufusion. Located in Av. Benavides 4862, Surco. Reservations: 980 838 434

This event brings together Ozu’s kitchen team with Intinikkei chefs Christian Rider and Juan Carlos Durante, along with Ozu’s chef Cristian Rivas. Their collaboration offers a Nikkei perspective from different angles: the product, the techniques, and the region. dinner, this is a guided exercise where the timing of each dish, the pauses, and the interaction with the chef are part of the design.