Inside the Real InterContinental Lima

Lima’s hotel landscape welcomed a major new player in May 2025 with the opening of Real InterContinental Lima, a contemporary property facing the Pacific that brings together scale, comfort, and a strong lifestyle focus in one of the capital’s most strategic locations.

The first impression is strong. The lobby is spacious and elegant, always well lit, with a sense of order that immediately puts you at ease. Check-in is smooth and warm, the team attentive yet not invasive. There’s a sense that everything is under control, that the place is running the way it should.

You can feel that newness everywhere: the finishes, the furniture, the smell of the spaces, the clarity of the design. It shares a central courtyard with the adjacent Indigo, and that patio becomes a kind of heart for the property, connecting different areas and giving the place a social rhythm.

The room itself is generous and comfortable, with well-defined areas and a layout that makes sense the moment you walk in. Warm light in the sleeping area, cooler tones in the bathroom with a bathtub ideal for soaking away a long day, blackout curtains that create near-total darkness if you want to sleep during the day. It’s a room that leads you to slow down.

The bed turned out to be one of the most memorable parts of the stay. I slept deeply, fell asleep quickly, and woke up only as usual, not because of the room. The mattress is soft without losing structure, the kind that feels like sleeping on a cloud but still supports your back. I’m picky with beds — my ex used to say I was like the princess and the pea, able to feel the smallest detail through layers — and the soft pillows are the perfect match. I used one for my head and another to hug, mostly out of habit. The room made you want to stay in bed longer. Temperature control worked perfectly: I didn’t wake up sweating, and I never felt cold. It just stayed comfortable all night.

Bathrooms are bright, well-ventilated, and clean, finished with Byredo amenities in the Bal d’Afrique scent, a detail that adds a quiet layer of pleasure to the routine.

More than just hotel food

The food and beverage program is built around five distinct concepts that give the hotel a strong sense of life throughout the day:

The Market works as an all-day space, starting with a generous breakfast buffet and continuing into the evening with an open kitchen and bar.

works as an all-day space, starting with a generous breakfast buffet and continuing into the evening with an open kitchen and bar. Nau , on the rooftop, brings Nikkei flavors, ocean views, and a lighter, more relaxed mood for lunch and dinner.

, on the rooftop, brings Nikkei flavors, ocean views, and a lighter, more relaxed mood for lunch and dinner. Nina, on the main level, by the Indigo Hotel, is their Peruvian restaurant, where the native flavors are presented if you are looking for the local flair.

on the main level, by the Indigo Hotel, is their Peruvian restaurant, where the native flavors are presented if you are looking for the local flair. Circo sits in the central courtyard, acting as a social hinge between the Indigo and the InterContinental, with pizzas, salads, cocktails, and a buzzing energy that draws people in.

sits in the central courtyard, acting as a social hinge between the Indigo and the InterContinental, with pizzas, salads, cocktails, and a buzzing energy that draws people in. The Factory, open only for dinner, focuses on grilled dishes, with tablecloth service and a large wine cellar that gives the space a more refined tone.

Location is, without question, one of the hotel’s strongest assets. You are right on the Malecón. Cross the street, and the land drops away into the ocean below. It feels like you’re in the postcard version of Miraflores —the one people imagine before they arrive. The sunsets are beautiful, and even if your room doesn’t face the water directly (maybe yours will), the presence of the sea is constant.

IN THE KNOW: From the 14th to the 20th floor, rooms have access to the Intercontinental Club, a private space for eating, connecting, and working that you can only access by enrolling in the IHG loyalty program.

A moment for yourself.

As part of the installations, the hotel offers access to the Gym on a well-equipped space with treadmills, static bikes, and hikers, and basic equipment for a full body resistance training in a spacious area, also offering towels and flavored water to keep the hidration wile archiving the daily exercise goals.

The Spa, which runs under its own brand, Presence, offers different massage therapies and a water circuit for total relaxation. I had a Swedish massage with a bit of aromatherapy, then the whole circuit: the mixed-gender steam room, the sauna, and the hidromassage pool, where, after use, you can enjoy the sunset from a lounge chair.

Service is consistently kind. You feel comfortable moving through the spaces, asking for help, and being part of the place’s rhythm.

In the end, Real InterContinental Lima works because it delivers what matters most: a good night’s sleep, generous spaces, and a location that makes you feel connected to the city. It feels new, built for the way people travel now, with gastronomic anchors, close to everything, in the heart of Miraflores, and designed to be a base and a pause.