“I’m Not a Robot”: Steven Fridman’s Take on Digital Life Arrives in Lima

Contemporary artist Steven Fridman presents I’m Not a Robot, a solo exhibition that explores how technology shapes the way we experience everyday life.

Through a series of works that translate apps, interfaces, and digital codes into painting, Fridman examines the blurred boundary between the analog and digital worlds. His pieces turn familiar actions—like scrolling or completing a captcha—into reflective, almost surreal scenes.

IN THE KNOW: The exhibition runs from April 14 to April 21, 2026, with an opening at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel B.

Rather than celebrating or rejecting technology, the exhibition takes a more nuanced approach, highlighting both its integration into daily life and the inequalities it can create. The result is a body of work that feels at once familiar and unsettling.

Curated as an open dialogue between pieces, the show invites viewers to question their own relationship with the digital environment—moving between recognition, irony, and quiet critique.