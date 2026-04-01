The 50 Best Scholarship Returns, Backing the Next Generation of Chefs

As part of the announcements surrounding the annual awards of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, the organization is preparing to support young talent with the 50 Best Scholarship, in partnership with the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium.

Photo courtesy The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Starting today, young cooks from around the world can apply for the chance to win two four-week internships in some of the most relevant kitchens on the global circuit. The winner of this edition will spend time at The Fat Duck, the gastronomic laboratory of Heston Blumenthal, and at Salsify at the Roundhouse in Cape Town, led by Ryan Cole and Nina du Toit. Two completely different and demanding kitchens.

IN THE KNOW: To participate, applicants must register all their details on the official website.

Who Can Apply and How the Process Works

2025 finlists Angélica Ortiz, Eva Stepak-Heritier and Christian Nwabunike | Photo: The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 – Awards Ceremony

Cooks over 18 years old with less than three years of professional kitchen experience are eligible to apply. The scholarship offers early-career cooks the opportunity to refine their technique and gain hands-on experience alongside some of the best professionals in the industry. This first round will be evaluated by a panel of representatives from 50 Best.

To apply, candidates must answer a series of questions:

General information

What do you believe are the five key skills of an exceptional modern chef? (five keywords)

Who do you consider an inspiring figure in the industry and why? (max. 100 words)

Explain your professional goals: how do you envision your future in gastronomy? (max. 250 words)

What has been the greatest influence on your culinary career so far? (max. 250 words)

Why should you win the scholarship? (max. 50 words)

An optional short video introducing yourself is also recommended (max. 30 seconds)

The second stage narrows down all global applicants to 25 candidates, who must create a recipe that includes Parmigiano Reggiano and record themselves preparing the dish. This video will be evaluated by 50 Best and representatives of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium.

Finally, a shortlist of five candidates will be invited to interviews, and from there, three finalists will attend The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, currently planned to take place in Abu Dhabi in November, where the winner will be announced live during the ceremony.