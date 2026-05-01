Celebrate Mother’s Day at Country Club Lima Hotel with tea time, brunch, sweet gifts, and special seasonal menus.

In Lima, Mother’s Day is about more than just giving a gift. It’s a time to come together, share a relaxed meal, and create lasting family memories. This year, Country Club Lima Hotel is celebrating with special culinary experiences at both Perroquet Restaurant and La Panadería del Country.

Perroquet starts the celebration early with Time for Tea Mom’s Day, offered on May 4, 5, and 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The buffet features a welcome drink, a chocolate fountain, mini sandwiches, salads, cold cuts, cheese boards, breads, desserts, fruits, and hot drinks.

On Sunday, May 10, Perroquet will offer two special events. The day begins with a Breakfast Buffet with Mom from 6:30 to 11:00 a.m., featuring a welcome drink, healthy and gluten-free options, classic breakfast dishes like eggs, waffles, and pancakes, charcuterie, and Peruvian favorites such as chicharrones, tamalitos, and salchicha huachana. Later, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., the restaurant will host a Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet with live music, a welcome aperitif, a live ceviche station, starters, a salad bar, soups, and a variety of Peruvian and international main courses.

The festivities continue all month with Perroquet’s Northern Peru Special, available from May 4 to 31. This menu highlights the flavors of Peru’s northern coast, offering dishes like majado de yuca with seafood in ají macho sauce, northern-style seafood tacu tacu, and grilled fish with mango and cilantro sauce. For dessert, enjoy a signature coffee and chocolate opera cake.

May also features one of the restaurant’s most anticipated wine events. On May 29, Perroquet will host its fifth pairing dinner of 2026 with Argentine winery Susana Balbo. The evening includes a visit from winemaker Ana Lovaglio, live music starting at 8:00 p.m., and a multi-course menu paired with wines such as Críos Chardonnay, Susana Balbo Signature White Blend, BenMarco Cabernet Franc, BenMarco Expresivo, Susana Balbo Signature Brioso, and Susana Balbo Signature Rosé.

IN THE KNOW: For reservations, call 992 677 908 or email reservasperroquet@hotelcountry.com. La Panadería del Country is open Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, La Panadería del Country offers a sweeter way to celebrate. Under the concept “Celebrate Mom,” the bakery has prepared a selection of Mother’s Day gifts, including cookie packs, special cakes, cupcakes, and cupcake bouquets, available until May 10. These options are designed as thoughtful details for those looking to surprise mom with something sweet.

La Panadería is also offering an Oriental Special from May 4 to June 28. This seasonal menu features Asian-inspired dishes like chicken in passion fruit sauce, salmon in oriental sauce, and glazed pork belly, served with fried rice made with zucchini, bell pepper, pecans, soy sauce, and sesame oil. The meal finishes with a seasonal dessert: algarrobina and coffee tiramisu.