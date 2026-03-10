Stay at a Lima landmark: The Sheraton Historic Center Review

Few hotel brands are as instantly recognizable worldwide as Sheraton. For decades, the name has been associated with the golden age of international travel, an era when flying across continents was becoming routine and large, cosmopolitan hotels emerged as gateways to the cities they called home. Spacious lobbies, bustling bars, and a sense of global familiarity became part of the Sheraton experience, welcoming travelers whether they arrived for business, diplomacy, or discovery. And somehow, it still has it.

Sheraton’s Lobby Bar.

Today, the brand is part of Marriott International’s portfolio, the world’s largest hotel company. Yet Marriott operates under an asset-light model, meaning most of the hotels carrying its brands are owned by independent investors and managed or franchised by the company rather than owned outright. The Sheraton Lima Historic Center belongs to that rarer category of long-standing landmark properties.

Step in Time

Opened during a moment when Lima was expanding its modern skyline, the hotel has long stood as one of the city’s most recognizable addresses, placing guests right between the historic heart of the capital and the energy of its contemporary urban life.

The Sheraton Lima Historic Center isn’t the newest property in town, nor does it try to compete with Lima’s modern coastal hotels. What it offers instead is the experience of staying inside one of the buildings that helped define Lima’s modern skyline. If your plan is to explore the historic center, museums, and the city’s cultural heart, the location alone makes a strong case for booking a room here. And when the day is done, the bed alone is reason enough to come back.

Exquisite architecture hallways

Arrival feels like stepping into another era of international travel. Two classic revolving doors open into a large lobby that still carries the scale and ambition of the 1970s, when big-city hotels were designed to host diplomats, conventions, and visiting celebrities simultaneously. The space remains expansive, with the restaurant, bar, lounge seating, and access to the convention halls all sharing the same level, creating a steady sense of movement and activity that never quite disappears. Outside, traffic flows constantly along Paseo de los Héroes Navales, but once inside the hotel, the atmosphere feels surprisingly calm.

When the Sheraton Lima opened in 1973, it marked a milestone in Peru’s hospitality industry. It was the first international five-star hotel in the country and quickly became one of the most recognizable towers in the capital. Designed by Peruvian architect Ricardo Malachowski Benavides together with the American firm Edward Durell Stone & Associates, the building rose beside the Civic Center complex and soon became part of the city’s architectural identity. Over the decades, it welcomed visiting heads of state, artists, and musicians passing through Lima, including figures like Celia Cruz, Miguel Bosé, and Pelé. Today, the hotel operates under the name Sheraton Lima Historic Center, acknowledging its location at the gateway to the historic district, yet the sense of history remains very much present throughout the property.

Your Room With A View

The rooms reflect that legacy. They are classic in layout and design rather than contemporary, with furniture that shows its years in places but still feels comfortable and functional. My King room on the 15th floor overlooked the Paseo de los Héroes Navales, offering a view of downtown Lima unfolding outside the balcony. The windows do a good job of blocking most of the noise from the busy streets below, keeping the room relatively quiet despite the city outside. Where the room truly shines is the bed: a firm yet cozy mattress dressed with crisp Peruvian cotton sheets and topped with a Sheraton duvet featuring the laurel pattern. Four soft pillows complete the setup, creating a bed where sleep comes quickly after a long day exploring the city.

Breakfast the next morning comes buffet-style and offers a solid selection of essentials, including hot dishes, breads, fruit, yogurt, and even a small gluten-free section. Lunch and dinner at the main restaurant lean toward classic Peruvian dishes designed for international visitors: causa, lomo saltado, ají de gallina, and other staples of the local repertoire. Dessert was the highlight. The guargüeros, served with a fragrant lemongrass dulce de leche, were particularly memorable.

Sheraton’s Restaurant

Step outside the hotel, and the neighborhood quickly reminds you that you are in the center of Lima’s urban life. The Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI), the Museo de Arte Italiano, and the plazas and colonial streets of downtown are all within walking distance, making the hotel a convenient base for travelers interested in culture and architecture. This part of Lima is intense and energetic, with traffic constantly moving and pedestrians filling the sidewalks. It is a very different rhythm from the coastal districts of Miraflores or Barranco, but one that reveals another side of the city.

IN THE KNOW: If you want to explore the other side of Lima, this is a great location to start your trip. Contact us at yourfriends@livinginperu.com.

The Product of An Era

Service throughout the stay felt warm and professional. Many members of the staff give the impression of having worked here for years, bringing a sense of familiarity and calm efficiency that comes with experience. During my visit, the Sheraton Club Lounge was under renovation and was temporarily operating in a smaller lounge on the fourth floor, offering snacks, coffee, and beverages throughout the day.

The Sheraton Lima Historic Center isn’t trying to be the city’s newest design hotel. Instead, it offers something different: a stay in one of Lima’s most recognizable hospitality landmarks. You’re sleeping in a building that has watched the city change for more than half a century, and sometimes that sense of place is reason enough to choose it.