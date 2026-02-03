Pisco Sour Day and Where to Find It

At the iconic Bar Inglés, Peru’s signature cocktail takes center stage during a special festival, with live music and a recipe recognized among the country’s best.

Photo: Andina

Every first Saturday of February, Peru raises a glass to its most emblematic cocktail on National Pisco Sour Day, a date that honors tradition, identity, and the excellence of Peruvian mixology. In Lima, choosing the right place to celebrate becomes part of the experience, and few venues carry the legacy and recognition of the Bar Inglés at the Country Club Lima Hotel, named Best Pisco Sour in Peru 2024 by local award Premios Somos.

The Pisco Sour is a symbol of national pride. Made with pisco, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, egg white, and a touch of Angostura bitters, it represents both craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Its origins trace back to the 1920s, when American bartender Victor Morris created the now-iconic cocktail in Lima. Over the decades, generations of bartenders have refined the balance and technique, elevating it into one of the most recognized cocktails in the world.

At the heart of every great Pisco Sour is pisco itself, the country’s flagship grape distillate, produced from carefully selected varieties and known for its aromatic depth and versatility. Its quality defines the drink’s character, making the choice of ingredients and the preparation essential for achieving the perfect balance.

To mark the occasion, Bar Inglés is hosting a Pisco Sour Festival with a curated program running on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, featuring signature cocktails, live music, and themed evenings. The experience is designed to showcase various expressions of the classic drink in a refined setting that reflects the hotel’s long-standing hospitality tradition.

IN THE KNOW: On the Saturday of National Pisco Sour Day itself, the Bar Inglés presents in collaboration with Finca 314.

With its historic setting, award-winning recipe, and a program built around live music and themed experiences, Bar Inglés invites both locals and visitors to celebrate Peru’s most iconic cocktail in a space where tradition and elegance meet.

Bar Inglés is located at Ca. Los Eucaliptos 590, San Isidro. Open Monday to Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., and Sundays until 11:00 p.m.