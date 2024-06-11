170 Years of Distilling Quality!

Anís Najar was awarded four medals at the World Spirits Award 2024: three golds for Anís Najar Crema Especial, Anís Najar Café, and Anís Najar 1854, and one silver for the new Anís Najar Frutos Rojos.

Anís Najar’s win at the World Spirits Award, one of the most exclusive spirits competitions in the world, was a testament to our brand’s unique position. As the sole representative of Peru, we stood tall among 77 brands from 25 nations, a true mark of our exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

“We are proud to have been recognized and awarded these important medals for our aniseed spirit. This sets the bar even higher for us to continue innovating and improving the quality of our products. Our family legacy, which spans 170 years in the industry, commits us further to our collaborators, customers, and suppliers, whose constant support and preference have contributed to this great achievement for Peru,” says Diego Muñoz Najar, CEO of the winery.

The World Spirits Award, a beacon of spirits quality for over two decades, holds a unique position among all competitions. Its rigorous evaluation process, guided by the ‘100 points WOB’ system and the ‘DHL’ criteria, ensures that only the finest spirits are recognized, a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality.

The results are based on the “100 points WOB” evaluation system, which has five scoring criteria and can reach a maximum of 100 points. It essentially relies on the characteristics of “DHL,” a German abbreviation for density, harmony, and persistence in spirits. According to the premise, a spirit without persistence, density, and harmony can never be a first-quality product.

Anís Najar achieved success in this edition, where four of its varieties were awarded for their excellence and quality:

Anís Najar Café Especial – Gold Medal with 94 WOB Points

– Gold Medal with 94 WOB Points Anís Najar 1854 – Gold Medal with 93 WOB Points

– Gold Medal with 93 WOB Points Anís Najar Crema Especial – Gold Medal with 91 WOB Points

– Gold Medal with 91 WOB Points Anís Najar Frutos Rojos – Silver Medal with 88 WOB Points

“These recognitions reflect Anís Najar’s ongoing commitment to offering products of the highest quality and staying at the forefront of the spirits industry, reaffirming its commitment to continue providing unique experiences, maintaining its legacy of tradition and innovation in every bottle, and conquering the most discerning palates,” concludes the CEO.