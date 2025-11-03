Pullman Lima Miraflores: Design, Sustainability, and Smart Comfort by the Sea

Opened late 2021, Pullman Lima Miraflores stands as one of Accor’s most striking properties in Lima. It is the brand’s second hotel in the country and reflects the shift in contemporary hospitality in Lima toward efficiency, design, and environmental awareness.

Strategically located on Avenida Larco, steps from the Malecón and the Pacific coastline, the hotel attracts both business travelers and leisure guests seeking a modern, well-connected stay in one of the city’s liveliest districts.

Geometry and Art

Designed by García Torres Arquitectos, the building’s angular structure and glass façade set it apart from Miraflores’ more conventional skyline. Its most distinctive feature: an 800-square-meter mural created by French artist Monsieur Chat alongside Peruvian artist Gabriel Alayza and his collective Hermanos Magia, injects playfulness and cultural dialogue into the otherwise sleek geometry, symbolizing the ties between Peru, France, and Switzerland.

Inside, the aesthetic is calm. A palette of black, wood, and soft lighting creates a sense of understated luxury. The lobby’s double-height space creates an immediate impression of openness, while the rooms, designed for clarity and flow, are functional. A few curated art pieces add warmth to the space without disrupting its architectural rhythm.

The Rooms: Smart, Silent, and Practical

Pullman’s rooms favor comfort through structure. The layout is well-proportioned and straightforward, and the soundproofing is particularly effective given the hotel’s central location. Each bed rests on a firm yet gentle mattress, complemented by subtle lighting and technology, including Chromecast TVs, USB ports, and wireless chargers.

The experience leans more toward refined practicality than indulgence. The rooms achieve what many hotels miss: designed comfort. Bathrooms are bright and clean, and a rain shower offers relaxation after a long day and prepares you for a new adventure in Latin America’s culinary destination.

Sustainability as Structure

Pullman Lima Miraflores integrates sustainability directly into its design. Its LOW-E glass panels filter UV rays and reduce heat gain, allowing the building to minimize air-conditioning use. Energy-efficient lighting and thermal materials help stabilize interior temperature, while a green roof covered in self-irrigating, low-water vegetation cools the building naturally.

Gas-powered systems and natural light across most spaces make the property a subtle model of energy responsibility, a quiet kind of sustainability that feels engineered rather than advertised.

Spaces for Connection

The hotel features six daylight meeting rooms, a fitness center, a rooftop pool, and a coworking lounge, open to both guests and locals.

On the top floor, Ámbra Rooftop Bar offers sea views and a lively social setting that blends local energy with Pullman’s international identity.

The experience as a whole delivers on its core promise: a brilliant, design-conscious stay with a balance between function and atmosphere.

Pullman Lima Miraflores captures the rhythm of contemporary Lima, a city in motion, stylish, and aware of its environmental responsibilities. It’s not a place for indulgence, but for travelers who appreciate calm precision, efficient service, and architecture that feels glocal.