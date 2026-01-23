Lagunilla: Ica’s New Jewel

In Peru, Lima still defines much of the country’s gastronomic narrative. Dining out here often means constant discovery, new menus, new concepts, and new flavors. But every now and then, the most exciting surprises happen away from the capital. This time, the road took us to Ica, about four hours south of Lima, a destination widely known for its vineyards, pisco, agricultural wealth, and desert landscapes.

Photo by Jimena Agois Courtesy of Lagunilla

Most travelers pass through for the Ballestas Islands, a plate of scallops in Paracas, or a winery tour. Few come with a restaurant in mind. That’s starting to change. We were invited to discover Chef Eduardo Uribe’s proposal at Lagunilla, and we returned home with both our hearts and our stomachs completely full.

Winner of the Somos award for Best Restaurant in Ica last year, Lagunilla presents a contemporary Peruvian cuisine with subtle Asian influences. Uribe enjoys exploring those connections, incorporating Nikkei, Thai, and Korean touches while keeping local ingredients at the center of the experience. A former (I’m pretty sure) grade A student at Le Cordon Bleu and later trained under local chefs like Coque Ossio.

Photo by Jimena Agois Courtesy of Lagunilla

It began as a master’s project at the Basque Culinary Center in Spain, and is now a spacious, beautiful restaurant in the heart of Ica. The concept behind the restaurant was to create a project with a positive social and environmental impact. Its name and spirit are inspired by Lagunilla beach in Paracas, a place that marked the chef’s childhood and that he wanted to honor through his cooking. That sense of identity runs through everything here.

“When we talk about gastronomy, people always think of Lima, Piura, or Chiclayo. But we live in a valley full of agricultural and wine products that is still not very visible,” Uribe says. And that idea is clearly reflected across the menu.

Photo by Jimena Agois Courtesy of Lagunilla

There are plates meant for sharing, like the pejerrey panchino, kamikaze gyozas filled with char siu pork, and corn fritters served with the catch of the day and a creamy acevichada sauce. The cold section includes ceviches and tiraditos. We tried an outstanding ceviche made with scallops from Paracas, octopus, and fish served over a smooth pallar bean purée, along with a very good octopus in olive sauce. The menu balances familiar flavors for the local audience with more adventurous ideas for curious diners.

Among the hot dishes, the seafood sticky rice stands out, along with a pan of loche rice and the catch of the day cooked in chicha. The pad thai is particularly good, with an outstanding classic omelette, perfectly executed. The seafood chaufa capón is comforting and satisfying, bold in flavor and generous in portion.

Photo by Jimena Agois Courtesy of Lagunilla

Then come the traditional Peruvian classics: a great carapulcra with sopa seca, and a memorable picante de pallares served with slow-cooked short rib braised in sweet wine and ají panca. One of our favorite plates of the visit.

IN THE KNOW: Lagunilla is located in the heart of Ica city at Av. conde de Nieva 1107. Works from Monday to Saturday from 12:00 to 4:30 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm also Sundays from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

There is also a thoughtful dessert selection and a solid bar program that complements the experience and rounds it off nicely.

Lagunilla has clearly won over the neighborhood and is starting to attract attention well beyond it. Each dish shows clarity and intention; flavors are well defined and harmonize with a depth that is not easy to achieve. Uribe’s talent and enthusiasm are evident in his cooking, where textures, aromas, and balance come together with remarkable precision.

This is a notable kitchen, technically sound and deeply connected to its surroundings. A stop here is more than recommended. It is, without a doubt, a place worth traveling for and a sign that young talent in Ica is ready to make some noise.