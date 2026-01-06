NODO: A New Culinary Group Shaping Peru’s Next Chapter

Lima, where restaurants often emerge as singular, chef-driven projects, NODO introduces a different idea: a gastronomic group built on continuity, collaboration, and long-term thinking. Rather than chasing quick openings or standalone successes, NODO is a platform that connects concepts, chefs, and operational expertise under a shared vision.

Red Velvet Bar spaces | Phot by Nodo

NODO is a recent creation that brings together distinct concepts across restaurants, bars, and a food hall, each with its own identity yet connected by a common backbone. The group includes hotel restaurants such as Maras, Insumo, and Chalana; bars like El Salar, Alphonse, and Bar Velvet; stand-alone restaurants like Casa Sarao and Melt, and a food hall that marked a turning point for the group, Popurrí.

Popurrí was NODO’s first concept developed outside the hotel environment, and its launch one year ago signaled a broader ambition. Conceived as a premium food hall, Popurrí offers a curated dining experience led by internationally recognized chefs, combining multiple culinary formats under one roof while maintaining a high standard of execution, service, and design. More than a collection of counters, it functions as a shared stage, one where different voices coexist within a coherent experience.

Jorge Muñoz chef at Casa Sarao and Popurri’s El Mediterráneo Concept | Phot by Nodo

From that starting point, NODO has gradually expanded, adding concepts that respond to different moments, audiences, and dining styles. Each project is distinct in tone and intention, but all benefit from a centralized structure that supports research, operations, design, and communication. The result is a model that allows chefs and creative teams to focus on ideas and craft, while relying on a solid operational framework behind the scenes.

That framework is shaped by the group’s roots in hospitality. NODO is backed by INTURSA, the company that operates several of Marriott International’s leading brands in Peru, including The Westin, the Luxury Collection Hotels in Cusco and Paracas, Aloft, and AC Hotel. Rather than imposing a hotel mindset on independent restaurants, NODO draws on years of experience in service, systems, and consistency to apply that knowledge to a growing portfolio of standalone gastronomic concepts.

This combination of creative freedom and operational rigor is central to NODO’s approach. While the group continues to explore mentorship programs, collaborations, and future initiatives, its focus today is clear: building a sustainable culinary business that supports talent over time, rather than relying on isolated success stories.

More than a year after Popurrí’s opening, NODO is no longer an experiment. It represents a deliberate expansion into a new line of business, one that reflects Lima’s evolving dining scene. As the group continues to grow, its ambition is not simply to open more venues, but to strengthen a network that allows ideas, people, and concepts to endure.

As one guiding idea puts it: NODO is less about opening restaurants and more about building continuity.