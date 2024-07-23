Discover Alpental: The Most Beautiful Condominium in Oxapampa

Country houses are an excellent real estate investment option, especially if you want tranquility and a connection with nature. While these advantages can be found on the outskirts of Lima, there is an exclusive spot called “Alpental,” a unique condominium in Peru located just 5 minutes from Oxapampa in the beautiful Chontabamba Valley.

With a temperate climate all year round and Peru’s most stunning natural surroundings, can you imagine living in the countryside.

People looking for a second home are interested in plots in privileged areas where they can maintain a lifestyle very similar to that of the city, with the advantage of being close to nature and in a less polluted environment. They are looking for a space outside of Lima to enjoy a better climate and cleaner air, spend time with family, and even move for short periods, taking advantage of the possibility of working remotely.

“We have prepared a top-notch urban design. All our facilities are complete, and our services are fully operational: 100% underground electrical installations, lighting, potable water, sewerage, drainage, wide roads, a clubhouse, parks, gardens, intangible natural forests, a yoga module, children’s games, barbecue area, 280 meters of sandy beach, 24-hour security, among other exclusive privileges. All this is added to a defined Architectural Code (Modern Alpine/German Style) that guarantees harmony in this paradisiacal environment. All our plots are independently titled, and the transfer is immediate. Direct and bank financing available,” says Marco Málaga, CEO of Alpental SAC.

Alpental S.A.C. A national company made up of experts with decades of experience in Construction, Architecture, and Urbanism in Peru and abroad. “Our goal is to develop magical spaces where the natural environment, local history, traditional aesthetics, and modern comforts are in perfect balance,” says Málaga.

IN THE KNOW: There are 72 exclusive lots for sale, starting at 1000.00 m², near the center of Oxapampa in the Pasco region. The center is approximately 464 km from the capital, a travel distance of about 10 hours.

