Bathe in the Foot of an Amazonian Waterfall in Gocta

If you find yourself in the Chachapoyas area, don’t miss out on the opportunity to visit Gocta waterfall.

Without a doubt, this natural wonder is sure to leave your head swarming with sights, sounds and smells that can only be appreciated in person.

Join us on a quick tour of Gocta as we let you in on the most essential details you need to know before visiting.

A recent discovery

Photo: Wikimedia

In 2006, a group of explorers led by the German Stefan Ziemendorf discovered that Gocta was one of the tallest waterfalls in the world.

At over 770 meters high, this perennial waterfall with two drops is located in the Amazonas in northwestern Peru.

Getting to Gocta

Photo: Flickr

The journey to reach Gocta begins at the city of Chachapoyas, which is just outside of the village of Cocachimba.

From there, a local guide takes over.

As visitors make their way through the humid rainforest, the sound of water pounding against the rocks at the bottom reaches the ears of the hikers long before they see the falls.

Completion of the experience occurs with the view of the majestic falls from up close. Although the water and winds are intense, you will be encouraged to indulge in nature even more by taking a refreshing bath.

Rising tourism at Gocta

Photo: wikimedia

During the last decade, Gocta waterfalls has exploded in popularity, thanks in part to the arrival of the cable car at nearby Kuelap ruins.

With the rise in tourism, it’s always a good idea to arrive to Gocta as early as you possibly can so that you can enjoy them without large groups.

As another option, there are other waterfalls nearby that are equally impressive and less popular with tourists. One such waterfall includes nearby Yumbilla, which is located about an hour away.

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on April 1, 2019.

Cover photo: orientalizing/Flickr

Credit: Ultimate Journeys Peru