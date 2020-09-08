Thayacha de Isaño: A Traditional Ice Cream Made From a Tuber in Puno

In the altiplano of Puno, an ice cream treat known as thayacha de isaño is made with a local tuber. Learn about the process.
The winters in Puno, Peru can be frightfully cold. Over 12,000 feet above sea-level, and exposed to harsh winds from the south, the southern Peruvian altiplano can see temperatures that drop well below freezing.
While the conditions are incredibly harsh during the winter months, the population does take advantage of the weather to create a traditional treat: thayacha de isaño.
Thayacha de isaño is a traditional ice cream made out of the isaño, a potato relative native to Puno. According to a report by RPP, the ice cream is prepared by first leaving the tubers out in the sun, then mashing and stewing them, adding a touch of sugar, and leaving the mush outside or on top of a roof. Because of the cold temperatures, no refrigeration is needed for the isaño to freeze into an ice cream.
According to local tradition, isaño is good for treating various illnesses, and studies have found it to possess gluconisolates, which, while toxic at very high doses, might have a number of health benefits at lower doses. Thayacha de isaño is generally produced for personal consumption, though it is sometimes offered for sale at some festivals.
Cover photo: El Portal Melgar Facebook Page
This article written by Nick Rosen, has been updated from its original publication on June 22, 2012.
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!