Is Wrapping Your Luggage in Plastic Safer?

At most airports worldwide, luggage wrapping stations that offer “additional protection” for a cost are standard. But does this really make luggage safer? The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) protocols provide some insight.

Although only 5% of bags undergo physical inspection, if they are wrapped, authorities must cut through the wrapping to examine them.

It’s important to note that the protective function of the wrapping is lost once it’s been cut for inspection, rendering it ineffective. This is a key consideration for frequent air travelers who are concerned about the security of their luggage.

It’s worth noting that most luggage inspections occur on international flights, where travelers often seek extra security for their belongings. In the unfortunate event that a suitcase is damaged and cannot reach its final destination, the TSA plays a crucial role in contacting the airline to notify the passenger.

Alternatives to Tape