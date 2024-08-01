Travel Tips

Is Wrapping Your Luggage in Plastic Safer?

By Traveling and Living in Peru

Share

At most airports worldwide, luggage wrapping stations that offer “additional protection” for a cost are standard. But does this really make luggage safer? The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) protocols provide some insight.

Although only 5% of bags undergo physical inspection, if they are wrapped, authorities must cut through the wrapping to examine them. 

It’s important to note that the protective function of the wrapping is lost once it’s been cut for inspection, rendering it ineffective. This is a key consideration for frequent air travelers who are concerned about the security of their luggage.

It’s worth noting that most luggage inspections occur on international flights, where travelers often seek extra security for their belongings. In the unfortunate event that a suitcase is damaged and cannot reach its final destination, the TSA plays a crucial role in contacting the airline to notify the passenger.

Alternatives to Tape

  • TSA-approved locks: Provide additional security and are easy to use.
  • Luggage straps: Offer extra security and are reusable.
Traveling and Living in Peru
Traveling and Living in Peru
We provide safe and exceptional experiences around Peru, partnering with knowledgable and passionate local tour guides! Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource and travel agency for those interested in traveling to Peru.

Table of contents

Read more

Local News

Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource and travel agency for those interested in traveling, living and working in Peru.

ABOUT US

Trending

Categories