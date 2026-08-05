From Lima to Santiago: Tracing a South American Culinary Journey

This November, South America will welcome two of the world’s most influential food and wine gatherings. The World’s 50 Best Vineyards arrives in Chile for the first time the week of November 16, following closely after Lima hosts the global culinary community for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The World’s 50 Best Vineyards 2026 – Date & Location Announcement

In November, South America steps into the global spotlight as a meeting point for food and wine lovers. On November 4, Lima becomes the stage for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026. Soon after, Santiago opens its doors to The World’s 50 Best Vineyards, marking the event’s Chilean debut.e.

In Mid November, Santiago will gather wine producers, sommeliers, hospitality leaders and travel experts from around the world. The program will culminate in the unveiling of the 2026 list, celebrating the vineyards that offer some of the world’s most memorable experiences for visitors. Organized with support from the Government of Santiago and local partners, the event highlights the city’s growing reputation as a hub for wine tourism. Today, more than 40 vineyards welcome visitors across the region, each offering a window into Chile’s winemaking traditions. Santiago serves as the gateway to the Maipo Valley and several of Chile’s renowned wine regions. Here, travelers can move easily between the city’s lively restaurants and markets and the vineyards that produce celebrated varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon and Carménère.re.

“We are thrilled to bring The World’s 50 Best Vineyards awards to Chile for the first time,” said Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Events for The World’s 50 Best Vineyards. She highlighted the country’s innovation, authenticity and connection to its winemaking heritage as reasons for choosing Santiago.

Latin America’s Strong Position

VIK Winery in Chile was the World’s Best Vineyard and The Best Vineyard in South America at the 50 Best Vineyards 2025 list.

The choice to bring the awards to Chile comes after a remarkable year for South American vineyards.ds.

Vik, located in Chile’s Millahue Valley, was named The World’s Best Vineyard 2025 and The Best Vineyard in South America. Bodega Garzón in Uruguay followed at No.4, while Chile’s Montes reached No.10. Argentina placed two wineries immediately behind it: Durigutti Family Winemakers at No.11 and Bodegas Salentein at No.12

In 2025, 14 South American vineyards earned a place among the world’s top 50: seven from Argentina, six from Chile and one from Uruguay. With five ranking in the top 12, the region has moved beyond emerging status to become a true center of global wine tourism.ers.

By hosting the 2026 ceremony, Santiago invites international visitors to witness this transformation up close. For Chile, it is a chance to share wine as part of a larger journey—one that weaves together architecture, landscape, food, hospitality and cultural heritage.

That distinction is important because The World’s 50 Best Vineyards does not evaluate wine alone. Its ranking focuses on the complete visitor experience, including service, setting, cuisine, activities, views and value for money.

The list is determined by a Voting Academy of more than 700 wine, travel and hospitality experts. Each voter nominates seven vineyards they have visited during the voting period. There is no predetermined checklist; vineyards cannot apply for inclusion and sponsors have no influence over the results.

One Trip, Two Global Events

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 – Date & Location announcement

The timing creates a particularly attractive opportunity for international travelers.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants program in Lima begins with #50BestTalks on November 3, followed by the awards ceremony on November 4. A series of ticketed Signature Sessions will also bring visiting chefs together with Peruvian restaurants, allowing the public to participate in part of the program.

A journey might start with days spent discovering Lima’s restaurants, markets and bars, then continue to other corners of Peru. The pause before Santiago’s program allows time to explore Cusco and the Sacred Valley, Arequipa or Ica, where Peru’s wine and pisco traditions reveal the deep ties between land, agriculture and the table. The journey could then continue south to Santiago for the week of November 16, combining the city with visits to Maipo and other nearby valleys.

Even for those not attending the official ceremonies, the presence of chefs, winemakers, sommeliers and international media will spark collaborations, special dinners and unique experiences throughout both cities. More details on public events and bookings will be shared as the dates approach.

IN THE KNOW: If you want to book a trip for to discover Peru or Chile contact us at yourfrineds@livinginperu.com

For Latin America, the calendar represents more than two consecutive awards ceremonies. It offers an opportunity to present the region through two complementary strengths: Peru’s extraordinary culinary diversity and Chile’s increasingly sophisticated wine tourism.

This November, a journey that starts at the table in Lima can finish among the vineyards near Santiago, transforming two major events into one of the year’s most memorable culinary adventures.