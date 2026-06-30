A Century of Stories: El Albergue Ollantaytambo 

When you arrive in Ollantaytambo, Cusco, by train, you are greeted by a historic building next to the tracks. This year, that building—now the boutique hotel El Albergue Ollantaytambo—marks its 100th anniversary.

For the Randall Weeks family, who have looked after the station hotel for fifty years, the centennial means much more than a business achievement. It celebrates a hundred-year connection with Peru’s Sacred Valley, shaped by shared history, local growth, and strong community ties.

Built in 1925 as the Hotel Santa Rosa, the property has seen Ollantaytambo grow into the main gateway to Machu Picchu. In the mid-1970s, a group of friends fell in love with the building and worked to keep its historic charm while turning it into a welcoming place closely tied to the land and community.

A Reunion of Founders, Friends, and Family

Robert and Ishmael Randall Weeks & Wendy Weeks

To coTo celebrate the milestone, El Albergue held a centennial event full of laughter, memories, and meaningful reunions. event welcomed many of the people who helped shape the hotel from its earliest days, including co-founders Andreas Holland and Rachel Michel, who attended alongside their children. Also present were Saya and Kalah, daughters of James Dirks and Linde Farley, who, together with Wendy Weeks and Robert Randall, helped bring El Albergue to life in 1976.

Members of the Rimachi Ortiz de Orué family, as well as Rómulo Pinedo and Eva Bravo, also joined the celebration. Their presence showed the strong connections between the hotel and the Ollantaytambo community across generations.

The evening felt more like a big family reunion than a formal anniversary, celebrating the teamwork that has kept the property going for many years.

Peruvian rock legend Miki González, a close family friend, played music with local bands Club de la Quijada and Tunupa. DJ Maysa Lozano finished the night with a late set. Guests celebrated the hotel’s 100 years with cocktails made by Destilería Andina, led by Haresh Bhojwani.

A Family Legacy Rooted in the Sacred Valley

For the last 20 years, El Albergue has grown with Joaquín Randall as its leader. Joaquín grew up in Ollantaytambo.

During this time, the hotel has stayed dedicated to supporting its community. Today, it employs over 100 local people and focuses on hiring from nearby, making it a key part of the local economy.

The family’s vision has grown to include projects like Valle Sagrado Verde, which supports environmental sustainability, and Casa Kuska, a cultural center and library that offers reading programs and creative activities for local children.

What started as a historic lodge has grown into a group of connected hospitality, food, farming, and cultural projects, all sharing the same values.

Co-founders Robert Randall, a writer, and Wendy Weeks, a painter, approached hospitality through an artistic lens, inspiring the creation of several complementary ventures:

Chuncho , a restaurant showcasing the authentic flavors of the Sacred Valley.

, a restaurant showcasing the authentic flavors of the Sacred Valley. Café Mayu , a specialty coffee brand roasted in Ollantaytambo.

, a specialty coffee brand roasted in Ollantaytambo. Destilería Andina , an acclaimed craft distillery producing spirits inspired by Andean traditions.

, an acclaimed craft distillery producing spirits inspired by Andean traditions. El Balcón, a recently renovated boutique hotel in Cusco, was originally founded by Italo Molinari and Elisa González, the parents of Joaquín’s wife, Aima.

The family’s creative vision lives on through the next generation. Joaquín leads the group with his brother, Ishmael Randall Weeks, an internationally recognized contemporary artist whose work often explores memory and the Andean landscape. this building is a wonderful opportunity to pause and recognize the generations of lives it has touched here in Ollantaytambo,” said Alejandro Jordan, General Manager of El Albergue. “Seeing so many of our original founding families, lifelong neighbors, and new friends gathered on June 5 was a powerful reminder of what this place truly represents. Celebrating 100 years is not only about honoring a beautiful past, but also about embracing our responsibility to protect and nurture the future of Ollantaytambo.”

As tourism in Cusco changes, El Albergue Ollantaytambo stays true to its authentic roots. The hotel is an example of responsible tourism, where guests can connect with organic farming, local food, art, and community projects.

After the centennial celebration, the Randall Weeks family plans to expand its environmental and social projects so the positive impact of this historic place continues in the Sacred Valley for many years.