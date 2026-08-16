Rio Sagrado: A Two-Year Journey Toward Wellness in the Sacred Valley

The sound of Pututu sets the energy for an amazing state; the vibration resonated as it does while the shofar calls for a new year. Peace was the first word that surfaced as we arrived at Rio Sagrado, a Belmond Hotel. The wind moved through the trees, the gardens planted with native flowers as the Urubamba River flowed steadily below. And from far away, a train would pass, gone in a moment before the valley returned to its hush. This is a place for those who want to step away from city life, yet remain close to the heart of the Sacred Valley and its comforts.

Once crossing the qapaq ñam path, you cross a portal to reach the main lobby, followed by a warm herbal infusion and a check-in that unfolds at its own pace.

A Retreat Shaped by the River

Over the past two years, Rio Sagrado, a Belmond Hotel, has shaped its approach to wellness around three pillars. Vitality encourages movement through cycling and other physical activities. Spiritual offers immersive practices that invite guests to reconnect with themselves, including meditation, cacao and fire ceremonies inspired by Andean rituals. Mindfulness brings attention back to the present through experiences such as incense making or painting traditional toritos.

The aim is not to create a rigid retreat, but a base in the Sacred Valley from which travelers can explore outward and return inward, finding a sense of balance shaped by the landscape. During our stay, a sunrise and fire ceremony led by Yuri Valencia, that became a memory that lingered: simple, heartfelt and deeply rooted in Andean traditions.

Room to Breathe

The Garden Junior Suite was spacious, but its true luxury lay just outside. A private terrace and garden opened to the river, offering space for coffee, reading, or a morning stretch as the sun rose over the valley. Inside, white walls, wooden ceilings, and warm touches created a sense of calm that felt more lived-in than styled.

At turndown, the room was quietly transformed—as if by fairies—with chocolates and two sheep-shaped hot-water bottles warming the bed. There is no television unless you request one, a choice that suits the mood of this screen-free retreat. The room remains spacious, quiet and restful.

Wellness, Food and the Valley

The Mayu Willka spa, with its river views, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, steam room and massage therapies for individuals or couples, offers another layer of disconnection. The heated outdoor pool invites lingering rather than laps, with Andean sunshine during the day and stargazing at night.

Three herb gardens, free-roaming alpacas and the Qhapaq Ñan running through the grounds keep the experience rooted in the valley’s landscape.

Muju, the hotel’s restaurant, completes the wellness story with ingredients sourced from its gardens and nearby producers. Across breakfast, lunch, and dinner, its menus move between lighter, wellness-oriented dishes and comforting Peruvian flavors: quinoa porridge, purple corn crêpes, charqui soup, Urubamba trout ceviche, confit lamb with pachamanca sauce, and a traditional pachamanca built around meats, Andean tubers, and fava beans. A crisp pear dessert with lúcuma and ají amarillo stood out for both its technique and connection to local produce. The culinary team brings extensive experience in the Valley, giving the concept a grounded understanding of the region and its ingredients. Peruvian wines, pisco, Matacuy, and other local spirits carry that sense of place into the glass.

From here, travelers can set out for Maras, Moray, Ollantaytambo, Pisac and Chinchero. The hotel also has its own railway stop, making the onward journey toward Machu Picchu feel almost seamless. Rio Sagrado, a Belmond Hotel, is both a gateway and a refuge: somewhere to leave in the morning and look forward to returning to by evening.

Service felt warm and genuine, from the airport welcome to the staff’s care when I felt the effects of altitude and a cold.

IN THE KNOW: If you want to disconnect to connect contact us at yourfriends@livinginperu.com

The value of the stay is not found in a single standout amenity, but in the way the river, space, wellness and service come together. It suits couples, honeymooners and international travelers looking for a restorative base. Those seeking nightlife will want to look elsewhere. For everyone else, Rio Sagrado, a Belmond Hotel, offers something increasingly rare in travel: permission to slow down.