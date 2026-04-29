Peruvian Brewery 7 Vidas Makes History at the World Beer Cup 2026

At the 2026 World Beer Cup, which marked the event’s 30th anniversary, 7 Vidas won two bronze medals: one for Red Solera in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category and another for Flanders Red in the Flanders Red and Oud Bruin category. These wins strengthen the brewery’s international reputation and set a new regional record, making 7 Vidas the only Latin American brewery to win medals three years in a row.

A milestone for Peruvian craft beer

The World Beer Cup, often called “the Olympics of beer,” is known as the toughest competition in the industry. This year, the contest was especially competitive:

8,166 beers evaluated through blind tastings

1,644 participating breweries

50 countries represented

255 judges from 37 nations

In this challenging environment, 7 Vidas’ repeated wins show not only consistency, but also technical skill and a unique brewing style based on experimentation.

Beyond gastronomy: Peru’s growing beverage identity

Marco Málaga, the brewmaster at 7 Vidas, sees this achievement as more than just a personal win:

“Winning at the World Beer Cup for a third consecutive year is both a dream and a reflection of the creative, driven spirit that defines us as Peruvians. These medals show that Peru is not only a gastronomic powerhouse—we are also producing beers with the technical quality and character to compete globally.”

His words highlight a growing trend: Peru, once mainly known for its food, is now building a reputation for its drinks too, from specialty coffee and spirits to craft beer.

A brewery built on experimentation

7 Vidas was founded with a spirit of experimentation and has become known for its wide range of styles and barrel-aging methods. The name “seven lives” stands for constant reinvention, a quality that shapes both the brewery and the growth of Peru’s craft beer scene.

With this new recognition, 7 Vidas stands out not only in Latin America but also as a strong global competitor. The brewery keeps pushing the limits of what Peruvian beer can achieve.