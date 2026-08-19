Lima Cocktail Week Debuts With a Citywide Bar Route

For the first time, Lima’s bar scene will unite for Lima Cocktail Week, a seven-day journey linking almost 50 establishments across San Isidro, Miraflores, Barranco, Surquillo, San Borja, and the city’s historic center.

Rather than taking place at a fair or a central venue, the event will unfold inside the participating bars. Each bar will create a special proposal reflecting its identity, menu, and approach to cocktail making, allowing guests to design their own route through the city.

The lineup is as diverse as Lima itself, spanning independent cocktail bars, hotel lounges, restaurant counters, rooftops, and more. Among the names are Carnaval, Lady Bee, Muna Craft Bar, Sastrería Martínez, Alphonse, Sátiro, Hotel B, Bar Inglés, Bijou, Pagano by Handshake, and Velvet, each offering a different window into the city’s evolving drinking culture.

IN THE KNOW: Lima Cocktail Week will occur on August 30–September 5, 2026 with participating bars in San Isidro, Miraflores, Barranco, Surquillo, San Borja, and Lima’s historic center. To discover the full Line-UP visit their socials.

Lima Cocktail Week is also a chance to witness how the city’s drinking culture is changing. Pisco still anchors Peru’s cocktail tradition, but bartenders are now reaching for other local spirits, Amazonian fruits, coffee, cacao, herbs, ferments, and even techniques borrowed from the kitchen. Each glass tells a story of experimentation and local pride.

Behind the scenes, Clase Maestra has spent over a decade nurturing bartenders and beverage professionals across Latin America. With Lima Cocktail Week, they are opening the conversation to everyone, inviting the public to step behind the bar and discover the creativity and dedication shaping Lima’s drinks scene.

With the invitation to ‘Discover another Lima,’ the week encourages both locals and visitors to step off their usual paths, try somewhere new, and experience the city through the stories and flavors poured into each glass.