Don Eduardo: Trujillo’s Peruvian Grill Finds a Home in Lima

Don Eduardo is the latest chapter in a story that began in Trujillo, where brothers Alfonso and Marcos Rebaza set out to champion Peruvian beef. Since founding La Estampida in 2014, their family has spent over a decade selecting cattle and refining cuts from criolla breeds, working closely with local producers. In Lima, Don Eduardo brings that dedication to the table, offering a taste of what careful stewardship and local knowledge can achieve.

José Luis “Chiqui” Castro, the group’s culinary director, begins with the cattle. Don Eduardo selects animals from the Andean highlands of La Libertad, Áncash and Cajamarca. They then bring them to partner farms on the coast. After processing, the meat undergoes a combination of dry and wet aging that, according to Castro, takes up to 21 days. As demand grows, the team’s challenge is to produce more beef while keeping each cut’s quality consistent.

Castro notes that their criolla beef is leaner than many imported cuts, with a flavor that speaks clearly of the animal and its origins. This difference is at the heart of Don Eduardo’s vision for a Peruvian steakhouse. The restaurant’s criolla beef earned a gold medal at the 2025 World Meat Championship in Buenos Aires, yet the menu in Lima also features Argentine and American cuts, inviting diners to taste these traditions side by side.

But Don Eduardo’s Peruvian identity is not just about the beef. Castro draws on the country’s grilling traditions, using ají marinades and seasonings inspired by classic anticuchos. The menu features accompaniments like mushroom ají and green rocoto, and dishes that bring the flavors of Peru’s markets and home kitchens to the grill.

The bife ancho, cut from Peruvian criolla beef, tells the story of this careful process: tender, deeply flavored, and distinct without the heavy marbling found elsewhere. Another standout is the flat iron, paired with white chaufa, grilled peppers, snow peas, bean sprouts, and an egg yolk cured in soy sauce—a meeting of Peruvian and Asian influences. For dessert, the suspiro de tres leches brings together two beloved local sweets in a single dish. dish.

The experience at Don Eduardo goes beyond steak. The menu includes starters, main dishes, and grills meant for sharing, reflecting the convivial spirit of Peruvian dining. Executive chef Karla Bretoneche leads the kitchen, preparing starters, mains, and desserts, while Arturo Price tends the grill. The restaurant fills a big house space on Angamos Oeste, with warm lighting, wooden tables, and a welcoming bar. Upstairs, private dining rooms and a table set inside the wine cellar offer quieter corners for gatherings.

IN THE KNOW: Don Eduardo is located at Av. Angamos Oeste 598, Miraflores. You can reserve online on their website.

During our visits, the service was attentive and personal. I felt like a guest, and the team knew me, which is important. The real reason to come is what arrives at the table: Don Eduardo offers a window into what La Estampida has achieved with Peruvian cattle and how the restaurant’s team brings those flavors to life over the grill.