Peruvian Craft Breweries Shine at Two International Competitions

Peru’s craft beer scene has another reason to raise a glass. Breweries from Tacna, Cusco, and Lima collected an impressive series of awards at the Copa Cervecera Mitad del Mundo in Ecuador and the Copa Guaraní de Cervezas in Paraguay, two competitions that brought together producers from across Latin America and beyond.

Cervecería del Valle Sagrado, 7 Vidas, Limamanta, Two Broders, and Ancestro all received distinctions in different categories. Their results offer a broad look at contemporary Peruvian brewing, from American pale ales, IPAs, and imperial stouts to Belgian styles, mixed-fermentation beers, barrel-aged creations, and meads.

Peru’s Results in Ecuador

The tenth edition of the Copa Cervecera Mitad del Mundo was held in Quito, where approximately 800 entries from more than 180 breweries representing 14 countries were evaluated through blind tastings by a panel of judges.

Tacna-based 7 Vidas delivered one of Peru’s strongest performances. Red Solera, 420 CAT, Flanders Red, Oude Gateuze, Fleur de Prairie, and Doppelbock all received awards. Red Solera, a mixed-fermentation beer aged in barrels, went even further, earning Best of Show as the competition’s top beer. The brewery’s overall results also earned 7 Vidas the title of Best Brewery in Peru.

Cervecería del Valle Sagrado, based in Ollantaytambo, received four distinctions. Dark Intentions was recognized in the Imperial Stout category, Apu Verónica stood out among the Strong American Ales, and Ritual 2026 earned a medal in Specialty Wood-Aged Beer. The brewery’s American Pale Ale, Be Kind, also made it onto the winners’ list.

Limamanta received recognition for two different fermented beverages. Its Belgian Blond stood out among Belgian-style blond ales, while Limamanta Hidromiel Tradicional was awarded in the category dedicated to mead, the ancient drink produced through the fermentation of honey.

Peru’s participation in the Ecuadorian competition also included Ancestro, from Lima. Its Sangre de Héroes was recognized in the fruit mead category.

A Strong Showing in Paraguay

The fifth Copa Guaraní de Cervezas, held in Asunción, welcomed 1,401 entries from 205 professional breweries representing 23 countries across three continents.

Once again, 7 Vidas emerged as one of the leading names of the competition and was crowned Best International Brewery.Its award-winning lineup included Breakfast Oatmeal Stout, Oxapampa Honey Ale, Red Solera, Flanders Red, White Solera, Cold IPA, Black Out, Il Bastardo, Dark Addiction, Fleur de Prairie, and Oude Gateuze.

Lima-based Two Broders also represented Peru on the winners’ podium. Its Rosa Toro was recognized in the British-Style Imperial Stout category, competing alongside beers from Chile and Brazil.

A Broader Map of Peruvian Beer

Beyond the number of awards, the results reveal a Peruvian craft beer scene that can no longer be reduced to a single city, brewery, or family of styles.

Tacna was represented by the extensive work of 7 Vidas. Cervecería del Valle Sagrado brought beers produced in Ollantaytambo to the international stage, while Limamanta, Ancestro, and Two Broders reflected the diversity of Lima’s brewing community.

The awarded beers were equally varied. Peruvian breweries competed with American pale ales, IPAs, imperial stouts, Belgian-inspired recipes, mixed-fermentation beers, wood-aged releases, and traditional and fruit-based meads.

Together, the results from Quito and Asunción point to a craft beer industry that continues to explore new ingredients, fermentation methods, and expressions of place while building a stronger presence at international competitions throughout the region.

That seems like a very good reason to close the week with a Peruvian beer in hand.