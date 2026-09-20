Peru Earns 15 Michelin Key Hotels in the 2026 Global Selection

This year, 94 hotels across South America have earned a MICHELIN Key, a sign of the region’s growing reputation for hospitality. Peru stands out with 15 recognized hotels, and Las Casitas in the Colca Valley remains the only property in the country to hold the coveted Three-Key distinction.

The MICHELIN Guide’s 2026 hotel selection shines a light on places where hospitality is more than a service—it is an experience. Nearly 500 hotels worldwide received their first MICHELIN Key this year, with more than 80 properties upgraded and ten new countries joining the program.

The MICHELIN Key, designed as the hotel world’s answer to the famous Star, looks beyond luxury to consider architecture, design, service, and the unique character each property brings to its destination. This year’s global list features 155 hotels with Three Keys, 657 with Two Keys, and 2,020 with One Key.

Across South America, seven countries now feature in the MICHELIN Key selection. Brazil leads with 22 hotels, followed by Chile, Argentina, and Peru, which claim 15 spots. Colombia, Ecuador, and Uruguay round out the list, reflecting the continent’s growing diversity of memorable stays.

Peru’s 15 MICHELIN Key hotels

Las casistas exterior view | Photo Las Casitas, A Belmod Hotel

Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel, continues to set the standard for Peruvian hospitality, holding onto its Three-Key status for a second year. Set on a 20-acre estate in the Colca Valley, this retreat is the only hotel in Peru to receive MICHELIN’s highest honor.

The 15 Peruvian hotels awarded at least one MICHELIN Key in 2026 are:

Arequipa and the Colca Valley

CIRQA

Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel

Cusco

Antigua Casona San Blas

Inkaterra La Casona

Monasterio, A Belmond Hotel

Palacio Nazarenas, A Belmond Hotel

Lake Titicaca

Titilaka

Lima

Atemporal by Andean

Fausto by Andean

Hotel B

Miraflores Park, A Belmond Hotel

Sacred Valley

Explora Valle Sagrado

Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba

Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel

Tambo del Inka

Twenty more hotels in MICHELIN’s Peru selection

In addition to the Key holders, another 20 Peruvian properties are included in the MICHELIN Guide’s broader hotel selection. Together, they bring Peru’s total representation to 35 hotels.

Cusco

JW Marriott El Convento Cusco

Lima

Machu Picchu

Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel

Sanctuary Lodge, A Belmond Hotel

Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel

Máncora

Arenas Máncora

Paracas

Puerto Maldonado and Tambopata

Inkaterra Hacienda Concepción

Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica

Sacred Valley

Andenia Boutique Hotel

Sol y Luna

Yanque and the Colca Valley

Puqio

This year’s results suggest that luxury in Peru is being redefined. Alongside grand city hotels, MICHELIN inspectors are turning their attention to intimate inns, private villas, and wilderness lodges—places where remote landscapes meet thoughtful, personalized service.

With 15 Key hotels, 35 properties in the selection, and Las Casitas holding onto its Three-Key distinction, Peru is carving out a stronger presence on South America’s hospitality map—one that reflects both tradition and innovation.