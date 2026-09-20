Peru Earns 15 Michelin Key Hotels in the 2026 Global Selection

This year, 94 hotels across South America have earned a MICHELIN Key, a sign of the region’s growing reputation for hospitality. Peru stands out with 15 recognized hotels, and Las Casitas in the Colca Valley remains the only property in the country to hold the coveted Three-Key distinction.
The MICHELIN Guide’s 2026 hotel selection shines a light on places where hospitality is more than a service—it is an experience. Nearly 500 hotels worldwide received their first MICHELIN Key this year, with more than 80 properties upgraded and ten new countries joining the program.
The MICHELIN Key, designed as the hotel world’s answer to the famous Star, looks beyond luxury to consider architecture, design, service, and the unique character each property brings to its destination. This year’s global list features 155 hotels with Three Keys, 657 with Two Keys, and 2,020 with One Key.
Across South America, seven countries now feature in the MICHELIN Key selection. Brazil leads with 22 hotels, followed by Chile, Argentina, and Peru, which claim 15 spots. Colombia, Ecuador, and Uruguay round out the list, reflecting the continent’s growing diversity of memorable stays.
Peru’s 15 MICHELIN Key hotels
Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel, continues to set the standard for Peruvian hospitality, holding onto its Three-Key status for a second year. Set on a 20-acre estate in the Colca Valley, this retreat is the only hotel in Peru to receive MICHELIN’s highest honor.
The 15 Peruvian hotels awarded at least one MICHELIN Key in 2026 are:
Arequipa and the Colca Valley
- CIRQA
- Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel
Cusco
- Antigua Casona San Blas
- Inkaterra La Casona
- Monasterio, A Belmond Hotel
- Palacio Nazarenas, A Belmond Hotel
Lake Titicaca
- Titilaka
Lima
- Atemporal by Andean
- Fausto by Andean
- Hotel B
- Miraflores Park, A Belmond Hotel
Sacred Valley
- Explora Valle Sagrado
- Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba
- Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel
- Tambo del Inka
Twenty more hotels in MICHELIN’s Peru selection
In addition to the Key holders, another 20 Peruvian properties are included in the MICHELIN Guide’s broader hotel selection. Together, they bring Peru’s total representation to 35 hotels.
Cusco
- JW Marriott El Convento Cusco
Lima
- Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima
- Hotel Indigo Lima Miraflores
- InterContinental Real Lima Miraflores
- JW Marriott Hotel Lima
- Manto Hotel Lima – MGallery
- Nhow Lima
- Pullman Lima Miraflores
- Pullman Lima San Isidro
- SOUMA Hotel, Vignette Collection
Machu Picchu
- Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel
- Sanctuary Lodge, A Belmond Hotel
- Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel
Máncora
- Arenas Máncora
Paracas
Puerto Maldonado and Tambopata
- Inkaterra Hacienda Concepción
- Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica
Sacred Valley
- Andenia Boutique Hotel
- Sol y Luna
Yanque and the Colca Valley
- Puqio
This year’s results suggest that luxury in Peru is being redefined. Alongside grand city hotels, MICHELIN inspectors are turning their attention to intimate inns, private villas, and wilderness lodges—places where remote landscapes meet thoughtful, personalized service.
With 15 Key hotels, 35 properties in the selection, and Las Casitas holding onto its Three-Key distinction, Peru is carving out a stronger presence on South America’s hospitality map—one that reflects both tradition and innovation.