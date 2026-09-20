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Peru Earns 15 Michelin Key Hotels in the 2026 Global Selection

By Daniel Quintero

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This year, 94 hotels across South America have earned a MICHELIN Key, a sign of the region’s growing reputation for hospitality. Peru stands out with 15 recognized hotels, and Las Casitas in the Colca Valley remains the only property in the country to hold the coveted Three-Key distinction.

The MICHELIN Guide’s 2026 hotel selection shines a light on places where hospitality is more than a service—it is an experience. Nearly 500 hotels worldwide received their first MICHELIN Key this year, with more than 80 properties upgraded and ten new countries joining the program.

The MICHELIN Key, designed as the hotel world’s answer to the famous Star, looks beyond luxury to consider architecture, design, service, and the unique character each property brings to its destination. This year’s global list features 155 hotels with Three Keys, 657 with Two Keys, and 2,020 with One Key.

Across South America, seven countries now feature in the MICHELIN Key selection. Brazil leads with 22 hotels, followed by Chile, Argentina, and Peru, which claim 15 spots. Colombia, Ecuador, and Uruguay round out the list, reflecting the continent’s growing diversity of memorable stays.

Peru’s 15 MICHELIN Key hotels

Las casistas exterior view | Photo Las Casitas, A Belmod Hotel

Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel, continues to set the standard for Peruvian hospitality, holding onto its Three-Key status for a second year. Set on a 20-acre estate in the Colca Valley, this retreat is the only hotel in Peru to receive MICHELIN’s highest honor.

The 15 Peruvian hotels awarded at least one MICHELIN Key in 2026 are:

Arequipa and the Colca Valley

  • CIRQA
  • Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel

Cusco

Lake Titicaca

  • Titilaka

Lima

  • Atemporal by Andean
  • Fausto by Andean
  • Hotel B
  • Miraflores Park, A Belmond Hotel

Sacred Valley

Twenty more hotels in MICHELIN’s Peru selection

In addition to the Key holders, another 20 Peruvian properties are included in the MICHELIN Guide’s broader hotel selection. Together, they bring Peru’s total representation to 35 hotels.

Cusco

  • JW Marriott El Convento Cusco

Lima

Machu Picchu

  • Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel
  • Sanctuary Lodge, A Belmond Hotel
  • Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel

Máncora

  • Arenas Máncora

Paracas

Puerto Maldonado and Tambopata

  • Inkaterra Hacienda Concepción
  • Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica

Sacred Valley

  • Andenia Boutique Hotel
  • Sol y Luna

Yanque and the Colca Valley

  • Puqio

This year’s results suggest that luxury in Peru is being redefined. Alongside grand city hotels, MICHELIN inspectors are turning their attention to intimate inns, private villas, and wilderness lodges—places where remote landscapes meet thoughtful, personalized service.

With 15 Key hotels, 35 properties in the selection, and Las Casitas holding onto its Three-Key distinction, Peru is carving out a stronger presence on South America’s hospitality map—one that reflects both tradition and innovation.

Daniel Quintero
Daniel Quintero
Daniel Quintero is the Editor-in-Chief of Living in Peru, overseeing the magazine’s editorial strategy and international storytelling across travel, gastronomy, and culture. He connects Peru’s creative and culinary ecosystems with global audiences through narrative-driven content. His work explores how food, travel, and cultural identity intersect, positioning Peru as a dynamic destination shaped by people, territory, and innovation.

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