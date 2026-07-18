HUMANO, Contemporary Lifestyle in Miraflores

If your priority is staying in the heart of Miraflores, steps from Parque Kennedy, HUMANO delivers one of the city’s best locations. As Marriott’s newest Tribute Portfolio property in Peru, it offers a contemporary, design-forward alternative for travelers looking for a smaller, lifestyle-oriented hotel rather than a traditional luxury property.

The hotel leans heavily into art, flexible social spaces and a “Live Like a Local” philosophy, making it particularly appealing to digital nomads, short-stay business travelers and visitors who plan to spend most of their time exploring Lima rather than inside the hotel.

The first surprise is the scale.

Despite the bold imagery used in its branding and social media, HUMANO feels intimate from the moment you step inside. The lobby is compact but welcoming, filled with contemporary Peruvian artwork and natural materials that soften the modern architecture.

Check-in is efficient and, as a BonVoy member, refreshingly personal. Guests are greeted quickly, welcomed by name and escorted to their rooms, while staff casually introduce the property’s artistic concept. Rather than creating the grand arrival associated with luxury hotels, HUMANO opts for a neighborhood atmosphere.

Art makes it Human

On top of the bed an original piece by Peruvian Artist Aaron López C

That intimacy becomes one of the hotel’s defining characteristics.

HUMANO is part of Tribute Portfolio, a collection of independent hotels that emphasizes local identity over standardized luxury.Its concept revolves around encouraging guests to experience Lima as locals do, using Miraflores as a gateway to the city’s cafés, restaurants, galleries and nightlife.

The hotel is filled with works by Peruvian artists, reinforcing the narrative that this is more than simply a place to sleep. However, while the collection is visually engaging, there is little interpretation or storytelling around the artwork itself, leaving one of the property’s strongest assets somewhat underutilized.

A place for rest

The Superior King (24sqm/258sqft.)

The Superior King room is thoughtfully designed, though more compact than expected.

Warm lighting creates a comfortable atmosphere throughout the room, while the layout prioritizes aesthetics over productivity. Instead of a traditional work desk, guests are given a mirrored vanity that separates the sleeping area from the bathroom. It’s comfortable enough to answer emails but less practical for anyone planning to work for several hours from the room. For work, the hotel offers a dedicated co-working floor.

The mattress is excellent for a good night’s rest, complemented by premium bedding, blackout curtains, and a choice of pillows with different firmness levels, resulting in one of the hotel’s strongest features: sleep quality.

Technology is another highlight. USB-A, USB-C, wireless charging, multiple international outlets and a smart TV equipped with Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime create a room that easily accommodates today’s connected traveler.

The bathroom embraces the same minimalist aesthetic found throughout the room. A rainfall shower delivers a gentle cascade of lukewarm water, creating a relaxing experience after a day exploring Miraflores. Amenities from Gilchrist & Soames’ Guild+Pepper collection add an unexpected touch of character, with woody oak notes and subtle spices that feel more boutique than business hotel. The vanity is generously illuminated, ideal for getting ready before heading out for dinner or cocktails, and generous mirrors enhance the sense of space in an otherwise compact layout.

Food and drink

On the main restaurant and bar the food program is managed by Café de Lima

Food and beverage at HUMANO is designed to complement the stay rather than define it.

Breakfast offers a well-rounded buffet with the essentials, fresh fruit, breads, cold cuts, eggs, yogurt, cereals and healthy options, providing everything needed to start the day before exploring the city or heading to meetings.

On the top of the building, Entrañable offers a beef-based menu.

The rooftop restaurant, Entrañable, serves an approachable menu centered on grilled dishes and comfort food, accompanied by a concise cocktail list. The atmosphere is relaxed, with views over Miraflores and the hotel’s rooftop pool creating an inviting setting for sunset drinks or a casual dinner during summer and spring nights.

There’s a 24 hours Room Service with a special menu to stay longer

While Lima is one of the world’s great gastronomic destinations, HUMANO doesn’t attempt to compete with the city’s celebrated restaurants. Instead, its culinary offerings are convenient, accessible, and perfectly adequate for guests who prefer to spend the day exploring the capital’s dining scene before returning to the hotel for a nightcap or an easy meal.

Location, Location, Location!

This is where HUMANO truly excels. Few hotels offer such immediate access to the energy of Miraflores. Parque Kennedy sits directly outside, while many of Lima’s finest restaurants, specialty coffee shops, cocktail bars, boutiques and the Malecón are all within walking distance.

For travelers visiting Lima for the first time, the location makes exploring the city remarkably easy without relying heavily on drivers. In many ways, the neighborhood becomes an extension of the hotel experience.

The Human Touch

Service is attentive throughout the stay, with staff making a genuine effort to personalize interactions.

The welcome feels warm, and the team clearly attempts to communicate the hotel’s identity through conversations about the artwork and local recommendations.

IN THE KNOW: To book your trip to Lima, you can contact us at yourfriends@livinginperu.com where we can create the perfect experience for you.

On the second floor HUMANO offers a large cowering area.

HUMANO is the gateway to a destination. With Miraflores at its doorstep and Lima’s world-renowned restaurants just minutes away, the hotel succeeds as a comfortable, design-forward base for discovering the city. Travelers seeking a modern stay with thoughtful amenities, an excellent night’s sleep, and easy access to the best of the capital will find plenty to appreciate here.