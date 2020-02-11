Machu Picchu: 2nd Most Google Searched Landmark in the World

Doe it come as a surprise that Machu Picchu is one of the top most searched landmarks? Analysts used Google data to gather this list, here are the results.

There’s no doubt many travelers choose their destination based on the iconic landmarks they want to take off their bucket list. And what does one do when ready to travel? Google search. One company decided to gather this information to see what landmarks are the most Google searched by country, which would then reveal the most searched landmarks in the world.

The travel insurance company Columbus Direct used Google’s Keyword Planner for this mission. First, they gathered the monthly search volume for 150 popular landmarks by country. Then, the most searched landmark was chosen as that country’s “favorite landmark,” and these were added up to get the number of most searched landmarks in the world.

The Taj Mahal in India came in first. It received more than 1.4 million searches a month. Following closely behind is Machu Picchu with 1.2 million monthly searches. From this number, 247,030 searches are from the U.S., 110,100 from Peru and 110,030 from Brazil.

Here are the other nine landmarks that join Machu Picchu as the most Google searched in the world:

Taj Mahal 1417650 Machu Picchu 1269260 Burj Khalifa 1103950 Niagara Falls 945810 Eiffel Tower 916270 Stonehenge 833690 Mount Everest 778350 Statue of Liberty 758720 Sagrada Familia 742470 Pentagon 732930

Source: ColumbusDirect.com