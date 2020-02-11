Home The latest news about Peru Machu Picchu: 2nd Most Google Searched Landmark in the World
by Traveling and Living in Peru
Doe it come as a surprise that Machu Picchu is one of the top most searched landmarks? Analysts used Google data to gather this list, here are the results.

There’s no doubt many travelers choose their destination based on the iconic landmarks they want to take off their bucket list. And what does one do when ready to travel? Google search. One company decided to gather this information to see what landmarks are the most Google searched by country, which would then reveal the most searched landmarks in the world.

The travel insurance company Columbus Direct used Google’s Keyword Planner for this mission. First, they gathered the monthly search volume for 150 popular landmarks by country. Then, the most searched landmark was chosen as that country’s “favorite landmark,” and these were added up to get the number of most searched landmarks in the world.

The Taj Mahal in India came in first. It received more than 1.4 million searches a month. Following closely behind is Machu Picchu with 1.2 million monthly searches. From this number, 247,030 searches are from the U.S., 110,100 from Peru and 110,030 from Brazil.

Here are the other nine landmarks that join Machu Picchu as the most Google searched in the world:

Taj Mahal1417650
Machu Picchu1269260
Burj Khalifa1103950
Niagara Falls945810
Eiffel Tower916270
Stonehenge833690
Mount Everest778350
Statue of Liberty758720
Sagrada Familia742470
Pentagon732930

Source: ColumbusDirect.com

