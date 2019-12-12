Peruvian Bulldog Wins Top Prize at Purina Dog Show

The judges of the famous American dog show fell for the bulldog originally born in Peru named Thor.

Over 2,000 dogs comprised of 46 different breeds participated in this year’s Purina Dog Show, which aired on NBC in the U.S. It’s a ruff (dog joke!) competition for the canines, and this time a Peruvian bulldog came out on top winning Best in Show.

Nicknamed after the mythical God and Marvel Comic superhero, Thor is a two-year old bulldog who was bred in Peru. The dog’s registered name is ‘GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls.’ Thor moved to Midland, Pennsylvania with owner Kara Gordon and competes in dog shows with dog handler Eduardo Paris.

Seven dogs who won in their respective categories during the event competed for the Best in Show title. Thor won over 19 breeds in the Non-Sporting Group category. His competition for the top title were: a Havanese from the Toy Group; a Golden Retriever from the Sporting Group; a Old English Sheepdog from the Herding Group; a Siberian Husky from the Working Group; a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier from the Terrier Group; the Pharaoh Hound from the Hound Group.

Full of personality who “moves like a dream” according to Paris, Thor the bulldog was a crowd favorite. Watch the video below to see this Peruvian pup win the top prize. The Purina Dog Show has aired on Thanksgiving Day for the last 18 years, coming on right after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After this big national win, Thor went on to win Best in Show again at a Dallas dog show.

Source: Screenrant.com

Cover Photo: CBS News