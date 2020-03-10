Home Machu Picchu The 360° Machu Picchu Train: Enjoy Panoramic Views
The 360° Machu Picchu Train: Enjoy Panoramic Views

The 360° Machu Picchu train from Inca Rail allows travelers to enjoy panoramic views of the Sacred Valley and Cusco landscape en route to the ancient Inca citadel.

This luxury train to Machu Picchu has UV-protected windows that allow for 360° views as well as an observatory car equipped with a full bar and an onboard entertainment system offered in various languages.

“The service is aimed at tourists who want to live an experience closer to nature and the landscapes of the Sacred Valley, without neglecting the comforts and luxury offered by Inca Rail services,” explained Inca Rail in a press release.

To be able to achieve the desired comfort, the wagons of this Inca Rail Machu Picchu train offer an exclusive design of comfortable seats with leather pads and tables.

Passengers aboard the 360° Machu Picchu train can also enjoy gourmet delights prepared with local ingredients from the Sacred Valley. This is in addition to a selection of hot and cold drinks made with Andean herbs or natural fruit juices.

“We have planned that with this new train we will transport 630,000 passengers in 2018,” commented Armando Pareja, General Manager of Inca Rail, adding that they want for every tourist to have the best possible experience.

Finally, as part of its growth, Inca Rail has also taken a step forward to renew its image. The change has involved a design modification in the trains, colors, graphics and names of all its services, with the goal to generate better engagement with the public.

