Tourism Day: Why Cusco is a Must-Visit Destination for Travelers

Cusco, the heart of the Inca civilization and gateway to the renowned Machu Picchu, is a destination steeped in history and culture. It continues to attract travelers from all over the globe.

Due to the high demand for entry to Machu Picchu, it is crucial to secure them in advance | Photo Inca Rail

The first quarter of 2024 alone saw 955,741 tourists at Machu Picchu, 69.3% of whom were international visitors. These numbers, reported by MINCETUR, underscore Cusco’s unique draw as a top destination, with optimistic forecasts for the region’s tourism and its broader economic impact.

“The tourism sector is seeing steady growth. Inbound tourism increased by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to MINCETUR,” said Armando Pareja, General Manager of Inca Rail. He emphasized Cusco’s pivotal role in Peru’s economy, as its popularity among visitors drives the growth of new businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and travel experiences.

For those planning a visit to visit Machu Picchu, here are some key tips to enhance your journey:

Secure your tickets: Due to the high demand for entry to Machu Picchu, it is crucial to secure them in advance. The official Ministry of Culture website or authorized agencies are the recommended platforms for this. Booking at least two months ahead will significantly reduce the risk of disruptions to your itinerary.

Getting There: To reach Machu Picchu, you’ll need to travel by bus from Cusco to Ollantaytambo and then board a train to Aguas Calientes. From this town, an authorized bus takes you to the sanctuary. Pre-book your train tickets with Inca Rail to ensure a smooth and unforgettable experience.

Prepare for the journey: Pack light, comfortable clothing suitable for walking and rain protection. Machu Picchu is 2,430 meters above sea level, so sunscreen, a hat, and water are essential. Remember that bag size is restricted, so a small backpack is ideal for carrying essentials.

“Visiting Machu Picchu is an incredible experience; with thoughtful preparation, it can also be environmentally respectful. Cusco’s significance as a tourist destination contributes greatly to Peru’s economic development, and sustainable tourism practices help preserve its cultural and natural treasures,” concluded Pareja.

Whether you’re coming for the breathtaking landscapes, ancient history, or rich culture, Cusco offers an unforgettable experience that goes beyond sightseeing. Plan ahead to fully enjoy your visit and contribute to the positive impact tourism has on this remarkable region.