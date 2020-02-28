It’s the third month of the year and tourism season is in full force. Before you head to Machu Picchu, here’s what to do in Lima in March.

The Inca Trail reopens mid-March this year, causing some travelers to postpone their flight to Cusco. If you find yourself with some extra time on your hands in Peru’s capital city, there’s no shortage of entertaining and cultural activities to enrapture you. Here’s what to do in Lima in March.

La Vendimia Festival: Head south to Ica

Mendoza, the heartland of Argentina’s wine country, may be known for its annual La Vendimia Festival, but it doesn’t have pisco to add to the mix. The grape harvest has become an international celebration, and one of the best is held in Ica, one of Peru’s main production centers of pisco and an ideal weekend getaway. Sip on the national spirit or a glass of wine and enjoy the surrounding celebrations that include tours through vineyards, live music, beauty contests, processions and more. In the mood for quality pisco but can’t make it to Ica? Try one of these spirited spots in Lima.

Date: March 6-15, 2020

How to get there: From Lima, take a bus ride south to Ica (about 5 hours) with Cruz del Sur or Peru Hop. In a personal vehicle the drive will take 4-4.5 hours.

Peruvian Music Fest: By women, for everyone

In time to celebrate International Women’s Day (March 9), the eighth edition of Encuentro de Mujeres de Música Peruana (Meetup of Women in Peruvian Music) will take place in the district of Barranco. Women in Peru who play music and understand their right to express themselves through music are invited to discover a place where ideas can be shared, connections can be made and positive energy is a constant. All are invited to the final concert in the main plaza of Barranco on Saturday, March 14 (the event’s final day). For the full line-up of activities, check the Facebook event page.

Date: March 8-14, 2020

Address: Plaza de Armas, Barranco

It’s All or (Much Ado About) Nothing

If Shakespeare has a special place in your literary heart (and Spanish as a second language is your forte), be sure to catch this production of the 17th century comedy, Much Ado About Nothing (Mucho Ruido Por Nada). Just as it was prohibited for women to act in the era of the play’s premiere, 14 male actors will assume the roles in the play, which focuses on a married couple and a series of unfortunate (and humorous) events. Held in the Teatro Peruano Japonés, attendees should make time beforehand to try out the Nikkei selection at the cultural center’s restaurant, Katana.

Date: March 11-14, 8pm-10pm; March 15, 7pm-9pm

Address: Teatro Peruano Japonés, Av. Gregorio Escobedo 803, Jesús María

Jim Gaffigan Stand Up: The Pale Tourist

You’ve seen him perform in series like Portlandia, Bob’s Burgers, Flight of the Concords and even (yes) Law & Order. Now the four-time Grammy nominee, Jim Gaffigan, will take stage in Lima to perform his comedy act, The Pale Tourist. Gaffigan is currently on a world tour to make international crowds laugh about everyday life. It’s also the perfect excuse to finally grab a drink and a bite at Quimera, the restaurant inside the stylish BTH Hotel.

Date: March 21, 9pm

Address: BTH Hotel, Av. Guardia Civil 727, San Borja

