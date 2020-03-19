3 Travel Vloggers Explore the Peruvian Jungle (Videos)

This selection of visual stories offer a way to genuinely experience, through sounds and sight, what it’s like to visit the lush Peruvian jungle.

Spending time in the Peruvian jungle can be an eye-opening and life-changing experience. These 3 travel vloggers will help you find your way for when it’s time for you to visit.

1. Vlogger Traveling K visits Pacaya-Samira National Reserve

Traveling K’s video is an artistic and contemplative exploration of the experience of touring the jungle. We like the visual flow, the music and image overlay. Pay attention to the smooth cuts, perspective shifts, and unique shots.

Her video showcases many animals (including monkeys and ocelots) you can encounter, the fruits, village life, and playful moments with children. She also takes a visit to the Pilpintuwasi butterfly farm and the manatee rescue center.

2. A dramatic and lively Amazonian voyage

Admire the perspective shifts in this video by Drink Tea & Travel. The music and the imagery blend nicely to create an engaging exploration of the jungle. The video starts with drone shots from overhead, and by the end we find ourselves immersed in a dense jungle experience. We also love the way that these skilled YouTubers work with music and image to create a dramatic effect in their videos.

3. An insightful narration of living in the jungle

We enjoy this video for the way that the YouTubers behind Flying the Nest authentically document their experiences while living in the Peruvian jungle. They do a great job of narrating their story, while also including beautiful visuals which brings their jungle experience to life.

Cover photo: Max Pixel

This article has been updated from its original publication on December 27, 2018.