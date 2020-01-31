Home The latest news about Peru Aqará: A New Peruvian Distilled Agave Spirit
The latest news about Peru

Aqará: A New Peruvian Distilled Agave Spirit

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
aqara agave spirit
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

The spirit is made with agave plants from the central highlands of the Peruvian Andes. Find out more about Aqará.

Peru wants its share of the agave spirit market dominated, of course, by Mexico’s tequila and mezcal. 170 of the 200 types of species of agave plants are grown in Mexico. In Peru, there are more than a dozen types agave plants, and have a variety of names such as penca, cabuya, paqpa, maguey, chuchau, among others.

As Somos magazine reports, there is a concentration of these plants in Caraz, a town in the valley of Callejon de Huaylas in the central highlands of Peru. Together with the National Agrarian University, the Peruvian company Chopin embarked on a three year journey to study and implement the infrastructure to make the agave spirit.

The plants used for the product grow at between 1,500-3,500 meters above sea level. Aqará is made with the American and Salmiana species of agave. The distillery is located just 32 km from the Laguna de Parón, a beautiful lagoon and tourist attraction.

Aqará produces two types of agave spirits: Aqará Plateado, with fruit and herb aromas, and the Aqará Reposado, aged for four months in American oak barrels with notes of vanilla and coffee.

Where can you Aqará in Lima:

You can find the agave spirit in Statera, Garrison, La Gloria, Central, Maido, Felix Brasserie, Xoma, Doce, Mayta, Mercado 28, La Niña, Bottega Dasso, Museo del Pisco, Hotel Belmond in Miraflores and the luxury Machu Picchu Hiram Bingham train.

Source: Somos/El Comercio

Cover photo: Aqará Facebook

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

Archaeological Site El Imperio in Amazonas Declared Cultural Patrimony

2020 Art Battle Lima: These are the Peruvian Artists...

2,000 Year-Old Engravings Found in Peruvian Amazon Monolith

Peruvian with Parkinson’s Chases the Olympic Dream

Peruvian Judge Protects Indigenous Amazon Land from Oil Exploration

Inkata: Pisco Pairing 50 Meters Above Ground in Lima

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More