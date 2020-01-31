Aqará: A New Peruvian Distilled Agave Spirit

The spirit is made with agave plants from the central highlands of the Peruvian Andes. Find out more about Aqará.

Peru wants its share of the agave spirit market dominated, of course, by Mexico’s tequila and mezcal. 170 of the 200 types of species of agave plants are grown in Mexico. In Peru, there are more than a dozen types agave plants, and have a variety of names such as penca, cabuya, paqpa, maguey, chuchau, among others.

As Somos magazine reports, there is a concentration of these plants in Caraz, a town in the valley of Callejon de Huaylas in the central highlands of Peru. Together with the National Agrarian University, the Peruvian company Chopin embarked on a three year journey to study and implement the infrastructure to make the agave spirit.

The plants used for the product grow at between 1,500-3,500 meters above sea level. Aqará is made with the American and Salmiana species of agave. The distillery is located just 32 km from the Laguna de Parón, a beautiful lagoon and tourist attraction.

Aqará produces two types of agave spirits: Aqará Plateado, with fruit and herb aromas, and the Aqará Reposado, aged for four months in American oak barrels with notes of vanilla and coffee.

Where can you Aqará in Lima:

You can find the agave spirit in Statera, Garrison, La Gloria, Central, Maido, Felix Brasserie, Xoma, Doce, Mayta, Mercado 28, La Niña, Bottega Dasso, Museo del Pisco, Hotel Belmond in Miraflores and the luxury Machu Picchu Hiram Bingham train.

Source: Somos/El Comercio

Cover photo: Aqará Facebook